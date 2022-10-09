Damwon KIA wins PMPS Season 4, emTek StormX qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

South Korean giant Damwon KIA clinched the PUBG Mobile Pro Season 4 title, adding another back-to-back trophy to their name. Ever since the organization entered the competitive scene for the title, its performance has steadily improved, either regionally or globally.

As the team had already earned a slot in the upcoming PMGC through the Rivals Cup, there wasn't a lot of pressure on them. They scored 428 points at an average of 14.26 with the help of seven chicken dinners and 194 kills. The squad was awarded $10,420 in prize money.

The PMGC slot of the event went to the second-ranked team emTek StormX, as Damwon has already qualified for the Championship. The former has accumulated 385 points and 166 kills in 30 matches, displaying some great feats in the process of placing the team in the second spot. The side walked away with a prize money of $3,473.

One remaining slot from Korea for PMGC will be decided via the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2022 Fall Finals, which is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 16 and features the top 16 teams in the region.

PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 4 overall rankings

PMPS Season 4 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

DS Gaming started the event well, but their performances dropped on Day 5, and they came third with 361 points on the overall leaderboard. They put up some resistance on the last day but it was not enough, and they failed to secure a ticket to the PMGC. However, the side still has an opportunity to gain a spot in the mega event from the PMPS Fall Finals.

SeongnamGE and Team Square grabbed fourth and fifth places with 283 and 271 points, respectively. Both had two chicken dinners each in 30 matches. Team Square, a well-known name in Korea, offered some good performances in their regional tournaments. The team will definitely be one of the top squads to watch out for in the upcoming PMPS Fall Finals.

Vanquish, who secured sixth in PMPS Season 3, occupied the same spot in the event as well. NonStop and Hidden were in seventh and eighth positions with 232 and 207 points, respectively.

Devgru's performances left something to be desired and put them in the bottom spot in the overall standings. The squad failed to cross the 100-point mark in their 30 matches, which shows how much they faltered in the event.

The PUBG Mobile Pro Series Fall Finals will have a total prize pool of around $70K. The winner will receive $34,733, and the second-ranked squad will take $13,893.

