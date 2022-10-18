Dark Souls 2 fans are petitioning for return of the unobtainable weapon reskins

Before the launch of Dark Souls 2's fantastic The Lost Crowns DLC trilogy, FromSoftware released a set of promotional weapon reskins, meant for the title's marketing purposes. However, these weapons were never made available for the "remastered" version of the game.

Apparently, fans of the second mainline entry in the series are now signing a petition online to urge FromSoftware to bring those promotional weapon reskins back to the game, more than a decade after the game and its DLC expansion's launch.

The petition is courtesy of Dark Souls content creator Illusory Wall, who made a video detailing the weapon reskins that were made obtainable for a limited time in vanilla Dark Souls 2 before the launch of their three expansions, however, were shockingly missing from the Scholars of the First Sin version of the game.

The promo weapon reskins were added to the game for a limited time to hype players up for Dark Souls 2's The Lost Crowns DLCs

In the lead-up to the release of each of the three DLCs of Dark Souls 2, a chest in the hub area of the game called the Majula would get updated to include a unique reskin of one of the game's base weapons. These weapons are usually some of the iconic ones of the Souls series.

With the Crown of the Sunken King expansion, players got a dark blue steel Murakumo Curved Greatsword, and with the later additions to the game, FromSoftware added a snow-white Katana and even a one-handed blade replicating the iconic Moonlight Greatsword.

After each weapon cycled out, which was approximately right around DLC’s launch, the reskinned promo weapons were made unobtainable by normal means. Players assumed FromSoftware would eventually add the game to the "Scholars of the First Sin" re-release of the game, but that did not happen, making the reskins a relic of the past, something only select players have access to in the vanilla Dark Souls 2.

While most fans of the Souls series might've already forgotten about the promo weapons in Dark Souls 2, content creator Illusory Wall's video and subsequent petition to bring the reskinned weapons back into the game, awakened a renewed interest in fans to see the weapons return.

Back when the DLCs to the second Dark Souls title were first announced, fans were excited to see what FromSoftware had in store for them. Dark Souls 2 is considered the black sheep of the Souls franchise, something that greatly suffered due to the overambitious nature of the sequel and a lack of direct involvement of series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

However, the game still amassed a great following, consisting of players, both new and returning from FromSoftware's previous Demon's Souls and the original Dark Souls. While the base game might not have had memorable bosses as compared to the original title or even the third and final mainline entry in the series, the DLCs introduced some really great bosses like Smelter Demon, Fume Knight, and Synh.

While it is highly unlikely that FromSoftware will include the promo weapons in a game as old as Dark Souls 2, they can certainly add those weapons to their most recent title Elden Ring, perhaps with the game's rumored DLC.

