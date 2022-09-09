5 hardest bosses from Dark Souls, ranked

Dark Souls is an iconic action-adventure RPG from developer FromSoftware. It was originally released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows on September 22, 2011.

The game is widely popular for its simple yet challenging gameplay, profound lore, and unique take on dark fantasy. However, its boss fights are its characteristic trait.

The bosses of Dark Souls teach players some vital lessons about combat and how they can overcome certain hurdles. This is done quite intuitively as the game famously doesn't have any tutorial areas.

Boss fights in Dark Souls are grueling encounters that test players' skills. They sometimes exist as gatekeepers for certain areas, which can only be accessed after defeating them. These bosses vary in difficulty, with some being more challenging than others.

Let’s take a look at five of the hardest boss battles in Dark Souls, ranked in order of increasing difficulty.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Black Dragon Kalameet, Manus, and 3 other challenging bosses in Dark Souls

5) Capra Demon

Veteran Dark Souls players will no longer find this guy challenging. However, for newcomers, the Capra Demon is one of the hardest initial bosses in the game.

One of the first things players will notice when they enter this boss arena in the Lower Undead Burg is that it is a very crowded space. This becomes painfully apparent when two undead dogs jump out from behind the nine-foot ram-headed demon and ambush them. After this happens, players will be squashed under the twin machete swing of the demon itself.

This can be a frustrating boss fight since players have to face three combatants in an enclosed space. They will also have to constantly control the camera.

The best way for players to overcome this challenge is to take their time, use their shield wisely, and do their best to eliminate the dogs first (they go down in two hits). They will then realize that the Capra Demon is not as menacing on its own.

4) Black Dragon Kalameet

This boss from Dark Souls’ DLC, Artorias of the Abyss, is fully menacing on its own and is objectively one of the hardest bosses in the game. Found in a narrow valley as an optional boss, this dragon is something of a legend in the DLC, and formidable is its middle name.

With wide sweeping moves, large area-of-effect fire attacks, and the ability to close large distances in a swift motion, Kalameet is not to be trifled with.

Like most fights with dragons in the Souls games, this is a battle of attrition. Mistakes will cost players dearly in the fight, so they should wrap their heads around Kalameet’s moveset as quickly as they can.

One of the dragon’s most devastating attacks is a telekinetic grab, which lifts up the player and does a large amount of damage. The move also leaves players with a glowing rune above their heads. The rune goes away in a minute or so, but as long as it's active, players will receive double damage.

3) Ornstein and Smough

Ornstein and Smough are possibly the hardest bosses in the game for beginners and sometimes even for veteran players. This is the first instance where players will face two different characters in a single boss fight, each with its own distinct moveset.

It's quite generous of the game to set the battle in a large mausoleum because players will want to use the space to their advantage. If players think that killing one character is their best option for survival, they are correct. They'll want to bait the one they're targeting while avoiding the other's attacks.

However, Dark Souls is smart enough to know that most players will go for this strategy and has added a more challenging mechanic to the fight. After players kill one of the characters, the other absorbs their power and returns with a full health bar and new attacks.

2) Manus, Father of the Abyss

For some players, Manus is the hardest boss in Dark Souls, and with good reason. He is a large hulking beast who hits hard and can land hits in quick succession.

Appearing at the very end of the DLC, Manus is meant to be the final challenge for the player. As a boss, the giant gorilla-like creature is an imposing figure whose melee attacks land hard. He also boasts the largest health pool out of all the bosses in the game.

However, it is his second phase that is the most exhausting to deal with. In this phase, he gains two immensely powerful spells that are nearly impossible to dodge without taking any damage.

The only silver lining in this fight is that there is an NPC summon in the arena. WIth its help, players can summon a wolf pup named Sif to fight alongside them. Yes, it is the same Sif that players might have already killed in the present timeline, right next to its owner’s grave.

1) Artorias: The Abysswalker

This battle with the famous Abysswalker, now corrupted by the very thing he swore to fight against, is incredibly difficult, especially if players rely on Estus a lot.

Artorias moves fast and hits hard. Most importantly, he does not give players enough time to heal. Players will have to choose between sacrificing an opening to heal themselves and going in for a strike only to pay for it later. This aspect makes the boss fight a challenging and methodical venture, where you must make carefully calculated choices.

Another factor that heightens the experience is the legend of Artorias himself, which precedes the DLC in Dark Souls. It is from his grave that players pick up the Covenant of Artorias, a plot requirement. It is also where players meet Sif for the first time.

