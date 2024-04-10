Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms game mode announced

Fans of Red Hook Studios' beloved hardcore RPG will be delighted to know that Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms is coming later this year as a free update. This is a brand-new mode in the game that sees players in a race against time to fend off monstrous threats across a kingdom map. In other words, even more strategizing will be needed to come out victorious in the face of greater challenges.

With the update still lacking a concrete launch date, players will need to await further details. Regardless, here is everything there is to know about Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms.

What is the new Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms game mode?

Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms is a new game mode independent of the base Confessions campaign. This mode sees players traverse a Kingdom. Keeping in line with the tough rogue-lite nature of the series, it is depicted by an interconnected series of nodes on a map and features both turn-based enemy encounters and safe Inns for a momentary respite across unique story quests.

Three new monster factions that threaten peace and order must be put down at any cost: The Coven, the Beastmen, and Crimson Courtiers. The signature punishing difficulty of the Darkest Dungeon series is accounted for. So players must strategically invest gathered resources across skill trees for various characters and the Inns to help survive the onslaught.

With this update, developer Red Hook Studios aims to combine the party management and permanence of the original 2016 Darkest Dungeon game and the new mechanics and design of this sequel. The free update will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store as Darkest Dungeon 2 is currently only exclusive to PC.

The base game is also on sale at a 33% discount on its digital storefronts, while the Binding Blade DLC gets a 10% discount.