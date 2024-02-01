Dave the Diver plans PS5 release and Godzilla crossover in 2024

Dave the Diver will be released on PS5 and PS4 later this year. The developers announced the same in the recent Sony State of Play (January 31). They also revealed that a free DLC revolving around a Godzilla crossover will arrive this year, in which players will get to encounter the King of the Monsters in the Blue Hole.

Dave the Diver was initially released on Windows and macOS in June 2023. The developers followed this with a Nintendo Switch port in October 2023. Given the game's popularity and positive reviews, it was only a matter of time before it made its way to PlayStation platforms.

Dave the Diver PS5 and PS4 release coming later in 2024

Mintrocket will release Dave the Diver on PS5 and PS4 in April 2024. The game involves controlling Dave, who dives into the sea every day to gather fish and other marine life to serve at a sushi restaurant at night. The developers have included various side stories and activities that will continually surprise players and keep them invested in the game.

While the gameplay will remain the same, PlayStation players will get to experience it in a whole new way through the PS5 DualSense controller. The PlayStation blog stated:

"The controller’s haptics offer the realistic feeling of a hooked fish tugging the line. The adaptive triggers respond differently depending on which weapon you’re using, making the combat and fishing experience even more immersive."

Playing the game (Image via PlayStation)

Dave the Diver x Godzilla

Along with the PlayStation announcement, Mintrocket also announced a Godzilla crossover. Slated to arrive in May 2024, it will see the kaiju behemoth appear in the tranquil existence of the Blue Hole.

Godzilla DLC (Image via Mintrocket)

The clip provided a glimpse of what players can expect. As is customary, the prehistoric creature emerges out of the water of Blue Hole. Its spikes and various parts of its body glow red like magma, and it is seen walking towards the sushi restaurant as the trailer comes to an end.

We expect to hear more about what the Godzilla DLC has in store in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, check out our Dave the Diver review to find out whether you would like to pick it up. The game has been nominated for numerous awards, including Game of the Year at GDCA 2024 and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Story at D.I.C.E Awards 2024.