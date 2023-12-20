Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21: New characters, rewards, and more

Developer Behaviour Interactive announced Dead By Daylight Mobile's patch 12.21. An X post from December 20, 2023, shared the news and teased the audience with plenty of amazing updates, including a new map, new characters, and major fixes. However, the community is seemingly unhappy with some of it.

While you can check out all the new adjustments and optimizations on the official website, this article lists all the key additions and major bug fixes the developer focused on for this update.

Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21 update release date, rewards, and more

Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21 update maintenance will begin on December 21, 2023, at 3:00 AM EST. This might last about three hours, as per the developer. Furthermore, they also advised players to log off early and not log into the game to avoid data loss.

The developer team has announced a server-down maintenance compensation of three Sinister Stones and 50,000 Bloodpoints for players.

New characters, new map, and all the major bug fixes of the Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21 update

New characters and their cost

Patch 12.21 in Dead By Daylight Mobile will introduce some new characters to the title. Talking about the cost and availability of the latest inclusions, the official website also states that the detailed perks of these characters and their backstories will only be available in the game after the update. Here's an overview of the information available now:

The Dredge is included as a Killer, and Haddie Kaur is added as a Survivor in the title.

Both the characters will cost 500 Auric Cells but will also be available for 9000 Iridescent Shards .

but will also be available for . Note that players can only get them after the January 10, 2024 maintenance.

New Pale Rose Map

The patch update of Dead By Daylight Mobile also reveals a new Pale Rose map in The Fog. Players can find the new map in Ranked and Quick Matches as well as in custom games.

Available from December 21, 2023, the new map is a paddle steamer stuck in the middle of a swamp, which is its main landmark. Filled with wrecked ships and boats, this area instills fear in the player’s heart. However, as seen in the trailer, this adds a new thrill to The Fog.

The Bone Chill event

While the developer plans to add plenty of changes to the existing event, patch 12.21 of Dead By Daylight Mobile also brings a new Bone Chill event in the title.

Beginning on December 21, 2023, at 3:00 AM EST, Snowmen will be randomly scattered throughout the Quick and Ranked Matches maps in Dead By Daylight Mobile. Both Killer and Survivor characters can enter a snowman and play as one during this event. Note that it will end on January 4, 2024, at 2:59 AM EST.

All the balance Adjustments

Here are all the upcoming balance adjustments in Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21 update (Image via Behavior Interactive)

Redefined item categories

Survivor Items: Items that players can actively bring into the Match (such as Toolboxes or Med-kits). Special Items: Items related to specific Killers (such as Lament Configuration or Video Tape). Temporary Items: Items that will not return to the player's inventory when the match ends (such as Flash Grenade or Vanity Mirror).

Item logic adjustments

Survivors can equip Special Items and Temporary Items at the same time. For those carrying both items, the discard/use action will first discard/use the non-Survivor Item. If Temporary Items and Special Items conflict with each other, you will be unable to pick up/switch to another while carrying one. Temporary Items and Special Items cannot be knocked away by Franklin's Demise. Special Items (such as Lament Configuration or Video Tape) cannot be discarded. Hoarder (Perk): Survivors picking up a Temporary Item or Special Item cannot trigger Hoarder.

Here are some other logic adjustments in Dead By Daylight Mobile.

The Hillbilly power has been updated, reducing the Heat gain when starting and revving the Chainsaw and increasing the Heat gain during a Chainsaw Sprint.

Performing a Great Skill Check for Healing rewards 3% Progression (previously 5%).

During matches, the Portrait UI of Dead By Daylight Mobile will only show interactive statuses visible to Survivors, including:

Generator repairs performed by Survivors (also shows progress)

Healing performed by Survivors

Healing from a dying state by Survivors (also shows progress)

Totem interactions by Survivors

Exit gate interactions by Survivors

Killer power item interactions by Survivors

Camping Aid Kit

Here are all the med-kits in Dead By Daylight Mobile (Image via Behavior Interactive)

Charges: 24 (previously 16)

Increases Altruistic Healing speed by 35% (previously 25%)

Reduces Personal Healing speed and efficiency by 33% (NEW)

Unlocks the Self-healing action (no change)

First Aid Kit

Charges: 24 (no change)

Increases Altruistic Healing speed by 40% (previously 35%)

Reduces Personal Healing speed and efficiency by 33% (NEW)

Unlocks the Self-healing action (no change)

Emergency Med-kit

Charges: 24 (previously 16)

Increases Altruistic Healing speed by 45% (previously 50%)

Reduces Personal Healing speed and efficiency by 33% (NEW)

Unlocks the Self-healing action (Removes Personal Healing speed enhancement)

Ranger Med-kit

Charges: 24 (previously 32)

Increases Altruistic Healing speed by 50% (previously 35%)

Reduces Personal Healing speed and efficiency by 33% (NEW)

Unlocks the Self-healing action (Skill Check reward is removed)

Med-kit add-on updates

Here are more Med-kit adjustments in the Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21 update:

Styptic Agent : Press the Secondary Action button while using the Med-kit to use the Styptic Agent. Injured Survivors using the Styptic Agent will gain the Endurance effect for 5 seconds (previously 8 seconds). Consumes the Med-kit on use.

: Press the Secondary Action button while using the Med-kit to use the Styptic Agent. Injured Survivors using the Styptic Agent will gain the Endurance effect for 5 seconds (previously 8 seconds). Consumes the Med-kit on use. Abdominal Dressing : Increases Healing speed by 15% (previously 25%) and no longer includes a Charge Penalty. Rarity changed to Very Rare.

: Increases Healing speed by 15% (previously 25%) and no longer includes a Charge Penalty. Rarity changed to Very Rare. Surgical Suture : Increases odds of triggering Skill Checks by 15% and increases Progression rewards for succeeding Great Skill Checks by 10%. Removed Bloodpoint and Healing speed rewards.

: Increases odds of triggering Skill Checks by 15% and increases Progression rewards for succeeding Great Skill Checks by 10%. Removed Bloodpoint and Healing speed rewards. Gauze Roll : Increases Healing item charges by 10 (previously 12). Rarity changed to Rare.

: Increases Healing item charges by 10 (previously 12). Rarity changed to Rare. Medical Scissors : Increases Healing charges by 10% (previously 15%).

: Increases Healing charges by 10% (previously 15%). Needle & Thread : Increases the odds of triggering Skill Checks by 10% and increases Progression rewards for succeeding Great Skill Checks by 5%. Removed Bloodpoint and Healing speed rewards.

: Increases the odds of triggering Skill Checks by 10% and increases Progression rewards for succeeding Great Skill Checks by 5%. Removed Bloodpoint and Healing speed rewards. Sponge : Increases the Great Skill Check zone by 20%. Removed Great Skill Check Progression rewards.

: Increases the Great Skill Check zone by 20%. Removed Great Skill Check Progression rewards. Rubber Gloves : Increases the Great Skill Check zone by 10%. Removed Great Skill Check Progression rewards.

: Increases the Great Skill Check zone by 10%. Removed Great Skill Check Progression rewards. Gel Dressings: Changed rarity to Ultra Rare.

Survivor Perk adjustments

The survivor packs in Dead By Daylight Mobile will receive major adjustments in the upcoming patch 12.21 update.

General Perk [Flashbang] : Enter a Locker (no longer required to be empty-handed) to craft a Flash Grenade.

: Enter a Locker (no longer required to be empty-handed) to craft a Flash Grenade. David King's Perk [Dead Hard] : Goes into effect after being rescued or rescuing yourself. Tap the Perk button while running and injured to gain the Endurance status effect for 0.5 seconds. Causes the Exhausted effect for 60/50/40 seconds. Dead Hard is then inactive.

: Goes into effect after being rescued or rescuing yourself. Tap the Perk button while running and injured to gain the Endurance status effect for 0.5 seconds. Causes the Exhausted effect for 60/50/40 seconds. Dead Hard is then inactive. Zarina's Perk [For the People] : For the People is only active in a healthy state. Press the Perk button when healing other Survivors without a Med-kit to instantly heal them from a dying state to injured, or from injured to healthy. You will then enter an injured state and receive the Broken status effect for 80/70/60 seconds. You become the Obsession. Equipping this Perk decreases your chance of becoming the initial Obsession at the start of a Trial.

: For the People is only active in a healthy state. Press the Perk button when healing other Survivors without a Med-kit to instantly heal them from a dying state to injured, or from injured to healthy. You will then enter an injured state and receive the Broken status effect for 80/70/60 seconds. You become the Obsession. Equipping this Perk decreases your chance of becoming the initial Obsession at the start of a Trial. Mikaela's Perk [Boon: Circle of Healing] : Press the Perk button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24m radius. Survivors within the totem's range gain a healing speed bonus of 50/75/100% to heal others. Healing Items do not stack with Boon: Circle of Healing. Injured Survivors have their auras revealed to all other Survivors in the totem's range.

: Press the Perk button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24m radius. Survivors within the totem's range gain a healing speed bonus of 50/75/100% to heal others. Healing Items do not stack with Boon: Circle of Healing. Injured Survivors have their auras revealed to all other Survivors in the totem's range. Yui Kimura's Perk [Any Means Necessary]: You see the auras of dropped Pallets. Press the Perk button for 6/5/4 seconds to reset the Pallet to its upright position.

Other optimizations

Here are all the optimizations Dead By Daylight Mobile will bring along in this patch 12.21 update.

Optimized how auras are revealed in-game. Limited the minimum aura display size to make auras easier to spot.

Added a new adjustment for vertical sensitivity. Check this option in Settings to bind vertical sensitivity to horizontal sensitivity.

Optimized Survivor interactions during healing. Survivors can now interact with Windows and Pallets while being healed. Survivors can also start the healing action directly while repairing generators (healing will interrupt the generator repair).

Optimized Killer Instinct display modes. When a Survivor is highlighted outside a Killer's view, a Killer Instinct icon will be displayed at the edge of the screen.

Optimized the icon for Killer Instinct.

Optimized lag issues in certain areas of Lampkin Lane.

Reduced rank up difficulties for Survivors in High ranks.

The Circus Magika event will become a regular feature appearing every now and then to offer Outfits at exceptional discounts. Every player will receive a 90% discount for 1 non-Gold Outfit.

Updated The Nurse's standby background music in the main UI.

Optimized the [Dead Dawg Saloon] escape gate spawning system. Escape gates now spawn at random locations instead of fixed locations.

Reduced the Emblem Point requirement for Safety Pip and Pip for Survivors ranked 4 or higher. Point requirements for Double Pip remain unchanged.

Optimized randomized Map rules. Unless using offerings, you will not be consecutively matched on the same Map.

Major Fixes

The developer has also promised plenty of other fixes in the upcoming patch 12.21 update to Dead By Daylight Mobile.

Issues of clicking several UI buttons and not producing sounds are fixed.

The issue of the appearance of the [Welcome to the Squad] popup while operating the Squad UI is now fixed.

Huntress’s hatchet not triggering upon a hit is now fixed.

The developer also fixed the issue where blood stains were not appearing on Ace or Trapper’s headwear.

Hair in Nea’s Outfit will be displayed properly from now on.

[Hubris] often did not trigger when using the [Spirit Fury] perk. This issue has also been fixed in the update.

The Quick Turn Feature display-related issue is fixed.

A bug that enabled players to climb on certain objects has also been fixed.

While the latest update brings plenty of other changes to events and some balance adjustments to the Dead By Daylight Mobile patch 12.21 update, many in the community are not as jubilant because some of their favorite perks are getting nerfed. Find out more details about the balance changes on the official website.

