Dead Cell developers’ Windblown gameplay trailer is turning quite a few heads

Windblown, by Dead Cells developers Motion Twin, revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming action roguelike on April 4, 2024. The two-minute trailer gives fans a great deal to be excited about, from its charming visuals to lightning-fast gameplay. While not a great deal is known about the game right now, it’s really setting the internet on fire with what’s been uinveiled thus far.

Building upon the success of Dead Cells, and appearing to draw inspiration from other popular roguelikes, Windblown is offering something visually appealing, while also offering a significant challenge to players.

Motion Twin reveals gameplay for upcoming roguelike Windblown

Windblown was announced during the Game Awards 2023. While the teaser was brilliant, it didn’t offer very much in the way of information. Thanks to the game’s Steam page, there is now much more to be excited about. A one to three player intense roguelike, this game is set in a place known as The Ark, a floating village over a massive Vortex.

An army of warriors from the Vortex plague the land, and it’s up to the player, as one of the Leapers, to take the fight to these invaders, and bring peace to their land—no matter how many times they have to die to make it happen.

The intense action of Dead Cells—one of the best action roguelikes in recent years—has been brought to Windblown, coupled with the isometric movement found in games like Hades. Players will battle the warriors of the Vortex in a vast, ever-changing series of islands; however, they don’t have to do it alone.

Every movement and attack matters in this game (Image via Motion Twin)

The visuals for this game are very colorful and bright, showing off a vast palette. Every attack feels lightning fast, whether from the protagonists or the various enemies, so it’s going to require the player’s undivided attention.

A game that moves this fast, coupled with it being a co-op experience promises to create a roguelike experience that players have never encountered before. The trailer shows the character dashing and leaping around like Zagreus in Hades, moving at some truly awe-inspiring speeds.

It will be interesting to see how a game that moves this fast allows for up to three players working together simultaneously. While there is no release date for Windblown just yet, Motion Twin has stated that Early Access will arrive in 2024, and that the game can be Wishlisted on Steam.