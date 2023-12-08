Dead Cells developers announce Windblown at The Game Awards 2023: Release date, platforms, and more

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin has announced Windblown at The Game Awards 2023 showcase. It debuted with an animated trailer showcasing an anthropomorphic character facing larger-than-life threats and ultimately dying gory deaths. In line with the studio's past hit, this will also be a rogue-lite game.

Here's everything players need to know about Windblown and its future release, including launch window and platforms.

Windblown launches in 2024 for PC via early access

Expand Tweet

The game is a top-down, 3D isometric game—a far cry from the 2D-pixel aesthetics of Dead Cells. However, it's clear much of Dead Cell's DNA will carry over to this game in some shape or form.

Windblown is touted as a tough-as-nails action game that will test the players' reflexes with its fluid combat and blazing-fast movement options. Players will control a furry character—one of the Leapers—either solo or go at it in co-op with friends. The heroes will battle the Vortex and their Sentinel minions. Since it is a rogue-lite game, death means a restart. If the studios' past work is anything to go by, then players can expect to die dozens upon dozens of times.

The game is set to launch in 2024 as an early access game on PC—once again, following in Dead Cell's footsteps. No console platforms were announced. This means it will launch on PC first as a game still in development. Players will be able to buy the game as the team makes changes based on player feedback, hopefully, to shape the game for the better.

However, that also means the final release date is nowhere in sight. It is hard to tell how long Windblown will be in development, but that also means it will be very polished upon the final launch. This also means console players will have to wait before the game sees its final 1.0 release on PC, but if Dead Cells is anything to go by, then this will be a quality release.