Castlevania x Dead Cells DLC confirmed for 2023 at The Game Awards

Dead Cells is getting an exciting DLC crossover with the iconic Castlevania franchise next year. The news was announced via an animated trailer during the pre-show of The Game Awards 2022.

The DLC is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, though no specific date was revealed. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Motion Twin @motiontwin #Castlevania #TheGameAwards Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration - our next DLC "Return to Castlevania"! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything. #deadcells Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration - our next DLC "Return to Castlevania"! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything. #deadcells #Castlevania #TheGameAwards https://t.co/IgLKPzmTGp

This crossover is highly anticipated, as Castlevania was one of the primary inspirations for Dead Cells. The DLC aims to pay homage to the inspiration behind it all while retaining the unique Dead Cells formula that players have come to love.

Dead Cells x Castlevania collaboration features Richter Belmont and Alucard

Alucard and Richter Belmont arrive (Image via YouTube/Motion Twin)

Based on the animated trailer, the DLC will have players control The Beheaded as they team up with Alucard and Richter Belmont to fight Dracula. The Beheaded was seen heading to an ominous, unnamed castle to battle Dracula with the two new heroes.

Dracula awaits in his castle (Image via YouTube/Motion Twin)

More information about the Dead Cells x Castlevania DLC is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

What can gamers expect from the crossover DLC?

Aside from epic gameplay, the following additions have been confirmed for the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC:

New enemies

14 new weapons

New loot and treasure

Two new biomes

20 outfits for players to swap in

Three major boss fights

A new story that honors both the Castlevania and Dead Cells series

Over 50 original soundtracks, including remastered classics from the Castlevania series.

What is Dead Cells?

Dead Cells is a 2D side-scrolling, metroidvania-inspired game developed and published by Motion Twin. It was launched in 2018 on multiple platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. A mobile port was also released a year later.

In the game, players take control of ‘The Prisoner’ as they battle their way to freedom from a diseased island. Interestingly, the game uses procedurally generated levels, a permadeath system, weapons, and loot to create a unique experience.

Dead Cells has received numerous updates and DLCs since its launch. It has been a massive success, both critically and commercially, selling over five million copies worldwide.

