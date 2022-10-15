5 games to play while waiting for God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok is the upcoming eleventh installment in the action-adventure series that started in 2005. Since then, the franchise has become Sony’s flagship offering. The highly anticipated title is set to be released on November 9, and the developers have released a brief trailer showcasing its immersive gameplay.

Sequel to 2018’s God of War, the upcoming installment will see players controlling Kratus and Atreus in a fantasy realm ruled by Norse gods. While everyone anxiously waits for Ragnarok, here are some alternatives to try to get into the groove of things before Sony's main-course offering is launched next month.

5 God of War: Ragnarok alternatives you should check out today

1) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developer: Ninja Theory, QLOC

Ninja Theory, QLOC Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft Windows

A dark and gloomy story-driven title, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice takes plenty of influence from Norse mythology, which is evident from its lore. However, it’s the game’s brutal hack-and-slash combat through which this entry has earned a name.

Apart from heavy narration and fast-paced combat, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice also has some puzzle-solving elements, making it an interesting option to try while waiting for God of War: Ragnarok.

2) Darksiders

Developers: Vigil Games, THQ Nordic, Airship Syndicate, Gunfire Games, KAIKO

Vigil Games, THQ Nordic, Airship Syndicate, Gunfire Games, KAIKO Available on: Linux; Microsoft Windows; Nintendo Switch; PlayStation 3; PlayStation 4; Wii U; Xbox 360; Xbox One; Stadia; and OnLive

Released way back in 2010, Darksiders is an incredibly well-made action-adventure game. It features plenty of hack-and-slash-based fighting and offers combos and combat mechanics similar to the God of War games.

In addition to its GOW-inspired approach to combat, Darksiders has dungeons and puzzles that might make one remember the Legend of Zelda franchise. The title has an over-the-top comic book art style that truly makes it stand out from other hack-and-slash action-adventure games.

3) Dante’s Inferno

Developer: EA

EA Available on: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Vita

Inspired by the legendary Italian poet Dante Alighieri’s poem, Inferno, Dante’s Inferno is an action-adventure title that reimagines the exploits of the crusader Knight described in the poem.

This particular action-adventure thriller has almost the same gameplay and combat mechanics as older titles in the GOW series. The only difference is that the Greek and Norse pantheons in the God of War games are replaced by some of the most prominent heroes from Christendom.

4) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Developers: Mercury Steam, Kojima Productions, Climax Studios

Mercury Steam, Kojima Productions, Climax Studios Available on: PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox 360

Yet another title released in 2010, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow gets a lot right. It offers massive boss fights, a gorgeous gothic art style, and an intense hack-and-slash combat system.

Coupled with a compelling storyline and an equally likable protagonist in Gabriel Belmont, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is an ideal option to try while waiting for God of War: Ragnarok.

5) Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Available on: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna

This one is a game that needs no introduction. Yet, here’s one. A legendary action-adventure title that truly embraces the open-world genre, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey takes players on an epic voyage to ancient Greece. Gamers will experience the tension between the powerful Greek city-states of Sparta and Athens in what later became popularly known as the Peloponnesian Wars.

Players get to choose a faction of their choice and pivot the course of the Peloponnesian War itself through their covert actions. The storyline is vast, with numerous side quests on offer. If players pick up the title now, they might have to play God of War: Ragnarok simultaneously with the Ubisoft offering.

