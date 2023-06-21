Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.0.1 notes: Singularity buffs, bots redesign, UI improvements, and more

Dead by Daylight 7.0.1 update of the End Transmission Chapter is currently live. It contains a range of bug fixes for different aspects of the game, along with some balancing improvements. The major highlight of this update is the buffs provided to Singularity. Players had earlier complained that they could not get their hands on Survivors when playing this killer due to a lack of dynamism and limitations in his gameplay.

Additionally, this patch includes improvements to the bots' AI, which started approaching the killed as soon as the session began. There is also a fix for "For the People" perk, which used to incorrectly inflict the Endurance effect, initially intended for "Made for this."

This article will provide an overview of the 7.0.1 update in Dead by Daylight. Detailed patch notes can be found on Behaviour Interactive's official website.

Official bugfix update 7.0.1 notes of Dead by Daylight

Gameplay

The Singularity

EMP Crates per map were reduced from 5 to 4.

EMP Generation time increased from 90 to 100 seconds.

Survivors are now slowed by 10% while charging the EMP.

Time to charge an EMP increased from 2.0 to 2.5 seconds.

Duration of pod disabling (from an EMP) decreased from 60 to 45 seconds.

Removed score caps on the score events for Assimilation, Teleportation, and Teleportation Strikes.

Increased score points for Assimilation and Teleportation from 200 to 250.

Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused the Slipstream Teleport sfx to be missing at the beginning of the animation.

Bots

Bots are less likely to follow paths that start by going towards a chasing Killer.

Bots using the Scavenger perk and affected by the repair speed penalty may now prioritize other goals over working on the Generator.

Bots have read previous Patch Notes and now correctly distinguish Survivor and Special items.

The Singularity

When looking away after performing a Lock On to a Survivor, The Singularity no longer can Slipstream Teleport to a different Survivor.

The face melt effect is no longer played a second time when a Survivor is Mori'd by The Singularity.

The Auras of Perks and Add-ons are no longer visible when controlling a Biopod as The Singularity.

The reticle is no longer missing when spectating and switching to The Singularity when already inside a Biopod.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused part of the female Survivor's face to be distorted when interacting with the Jigsaw box.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer's animation to be off-center and misaligned when playing as The Cenobite and performing a Lunge Attack, resulting in the hand completely disappearing during the animation.

Environment

Dvarka Deepwood - Toba Landing

Increased the fog on the map, to help with visibility making it feel less cluttered when looking at a distance.

Desaturated some of the plants for a better readability of the environment.

Perks

For the People

Healing a Survivor to healthy state no longer incorrectly applies the Endurance effect from the Made for This perk.

Decisive Strike

Survivors' camera no longer sometimes stays stuck on the Killer.

The Troubleshooter

Correctly applies a yellow Aura to Generators.

Platforms

On PlayStation 4, using a keyboard and a controller simultaneously during gameplay no longer leads to a crash.

On Nintendo Switch, leaving the console running on an error message for a long time no longer crashes the game.

UI

On consoles, the cursor no longer disappears after failing to put a valid code into the Store's Redeem Code popup multiple times.

The tooltip style for the hidden perk is changed.

Fixed an issue where the observed player's name does not appear when returning to the spectator mode.

Fixed an issue where incorrect values were displayed for the progress of the challenges.

Fixed an issue where addons text overlaps the search bar in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the Rift fragment rewards were displayed in red color.

Misc

Zombies no longer stop spawning when The Nemesis uses "Tyrant Gore" and "Depleted Ink Ribbon".

Survivors carrying a Cursed Killer Item are now able to properly complete interacting with Glyphs.

The Ghost Face is no longer able to lean on all Vaults of the Main Building in Toba Landing.

Level Design

Fixed an issue where the character was clipping through the locker in the Garden Of Joy.

Fixed an issue where the character could get stuck near the building of the Gas Station.

Fixed issues where the Biopods of The Singularity can get placed in areas the Survivors can't deactivate them.

Fixed an issue where the Survivors are clipping through the lockers of Treatment Theatre.

Fixed an issue where The Nurse could blink under the Temple in Sanctum of Wrath.

Fixed an issue where a pallet clipped through a door frame in the Shattered Square.

Fixed an issue on Dead Dawg Saloon where the Killer could place their powers on top of small fences.

Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could not place the Dream Snares on top of the gallows in Dead Dawg Saloon.

Fixed an issue on the Toba Landing map where the Demogorgon could land on top of a rock.

Fixed an issue in the Mother's Dwelling where the character could not navigate between two assets.

Fixed an issue where a pallet can clip through assets in Raccoon City Police Station.

Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could not place Dream Snares on a surface of a Landmark in the Temple of Purgation map.

Fixed an issue in the map Garden Of Joy where the players could climb on top of a pallet.

