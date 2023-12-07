Dead by Daylight Mobile update 12.07 patch notes: New season, events, and more

Dead by Daylight Mobile released a new update on December 7, 2023. In this update, players will discover the unique benefits of Survivor Ashley J. Williams for 500 Auric Cells. Players will get to participate in time-limited activities such as Mikaela's Divination, The Entity's Treasure updates, and Weekend Bloodhunt to get double rewards when they use certain characters.

Players can save money on Special Bundles that include outfit packs and Sinister Stones until December 21, 2023. They will soon get to enjoy a gripping adventure in The Fog, filled with intriguing new characters, thrilling happenings, and alluring rewards.

Patch notes of Dead by Daylight Mobile 12.07 update

Here are the official patch notes for the new 12.07 update of Dead by Daylight Mobile, as presented by the game's developers:

New content in Dead by Daylight Mobile

1) New characters released

Survivor Ashley J. Williams debuts

Cost: 500 Auric Cells

Details on Character Perks and their background stories can be viewed in-game after the update.

2) The Rift - Season 6

Season Period: 12-07-2023, 3:00 AM to 01-25-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

Complete Rift tasks during the event to earn Rift Fragments and progress through The Rift.

Get tons of awesome rewards as you progress through The Rift.

Purchase the Rift Pass to unlock awesome rewards such as Feng Min's Gold Outfit - Nexus Ranger.

Events in Dead by Daylight Mobile

1) The Entity's Treasure updates

Event Time: 12-07-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-21-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, players can test their luck to unlock the new Platinum, Gold, and Silver Outfits from The Entity's Treasure: The Huntress's [Babushka] and Kate Denson's [Jingle Bells].

2) Mikaela's Divination

Event Time: 12-07-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-21-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

Complete Mikaela's tasks to earn Divination Tomes that can be used to bless totems and acquire Dream Readings. Win prizes when your Dream Readings match the Divination of the day: max prize = Sinister Stone x10.

3) Weekend Bloodhunt event

Event Time: 12-08-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-11-2023, 2:59 AM (ET); and 12-15-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-18-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in Trials with the specified Characters to earn double Character Experience and Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters: Kate, The Huntress, Nea, and The Clown

4) Special Bundle updates

Event Time: 12-07-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-21-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

Several discount bundles are now available in the store, including Outfit packs for The Clown and Kate, and Sinister Stones Packs.

That's it for the official patch notes for the Dead by Daylight Mobile 12.07 update.