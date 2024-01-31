Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes: New events, adjustments, and more

The Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes have been released and mention exciting new content and features. It talks about the upcoming Masquerade Event, where killers and survivors in masks will clash in a frenzy and test out the new Hook in rated matches.

The gameplay for patch 2.1 has also been streamlined with smoother mechanics and improved visuals, as well as fascinating events such as The Entity's Treasure and Twisted Masquerade Collection. This article will offer the notes for the aforementioned update.

Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes include several new events and adjustments

Expand Tweet

Here are the official Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

New content as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

1) Masquerade Event

Event Time: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-29-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, Invitation Letters will randomly spawn on the Map during Quick or Ranked Trials. Killers and Survivors can interact with the Invitation Letters to partake in Masquerade gameplay.

Once active, Killers and Survivors may acquire charges and use Special Masquerade Perks.

2) New Item: Hook [Paoluo] as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Complete Ranked/Quick matches using Hooks with counters. Hooks with counters will record the kill count in the match.

Accepted methods for killing Survivors include Hooking and Sacrificing, Executions, Endgame Collapse, causing Survivors to bleed to death, and the Powers of certain Killers (such as The Pig).

Optimizations as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Optimized the Flashlight to have a more metallic texture. Optimized phone lag issues. Fixed the issue where aura colors would not display correctly when using the Surveillance Perk. Optimized some lagging issues caused by Survivor bleeding. Optimized some Scratch Marks and lagging issues. Optimized some lagging issues caused by certain events getting triggered. Optimized lagging issues when The Clown’s bottle emits gas. Changed the login screen animation for new players and optimized the video display. Adjusted the contents, pop-ups, and interactions in starter tutorials. Optimized Styptic Agent and Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe usage. Players can now just click the Styptic Agent or Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe buttons to access them when in a Healing state.

Events as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

The Entity's Treasure updates

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-29-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

Added the [High Priestess] and [Everything Goes Well] pools for a chance to acquire Platinum, Gold, and Silver Outfits.

The Entity's Treasure guarantees: at least 1 Silver Outfit every 50 draws, at least 1 Gold Outfit every 200 draws, and another Gold Outfit every 400 draws. There is no guarantee for Platinum Outfits.

Added Outfit Trial rewards in the [High Priestess] pool. Drawing the reward lets you try the Outfit for free during the trial period.

Feng Min's Outfit [Everything Goes Well] must be worn as a set, and cannot be worn with other outfit pieces.

The Entity's Treasure - Forerunner Collection update as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

The Clown's Outfit [The Scarecrow], The Spirit's Outfit [Midnight Spirit], Feng Min's Outfit [Gamer Girl], and Yui Kimura's Outfit [Summer Fest] will be included in The Entity's Treasure - Forerunner Collection.

Twisted Masquerade Collection events as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-29-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in challenges to earn [Masquerade Balloons]. [Masquerade Balloons] can be used to redeem fabulous rewards at the Redeem Shop, including [Masquerade Masks].

Squads will be ranked based on the total [Masquerade Balloons] earned by squad members.

When the event ends, rewards will be tallied based on leaderboard rankings and sent to your inbox. Don't forget to check it.

Sign-in rewards as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-29-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

Sign in every day to get [Dwight's Mask] and other rewards.

Share and Win Event as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-29-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

Share this event on social media to earn rewards.

Upon reaching enough server-wide shares, receive [Meg's Mask] and other rewards when the event ends.

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 03-03-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Take part in other events to get [Masquerade Balloons] which can be used to redeem tons of Character Masks and other awesome rewards in the Redeem Shop.

Kichiun Box Limited Sales

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Buy a Pack of 99 Auric Cells to get Iridescent Shard x100, Rift Fragment x100, Sinister Stones x1, and a chance to obtain permanent outfits or 3-Day Outfit Trial Cards for Feng Min, Nea, The Spirit, or The Trapper.

Exclusive Top-up benefits as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

During the event, top-up enough Auric Cells to earn rewards.

Rewards include The new Hook [Paoluo], and Universal Charms including [Very Lively Specimen], [Nobody's Diploma], and more.

Once equipped, Paoluo Hooks will replace Hooks in the Map. Hooks will also display the total number of Survivors sacrificed during the Killer's career.

Weekend Bloodhunt as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Event Time: Friday 3:00 AM - Monday 2:59 AM (ET).

During the event, take part in Trials with the specified Characters to earn double EXP and Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters: All Characters

Special Bundle updates as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Sinister Stones Pack as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-29-2024, 2:59 AM (ET)

Contents: Sinister Stone x10 (1 purchase only), cost: 1080 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x50 (1 purchase only), cost: 4500 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x100 (1 purchase only), cost: 9000 Auric Cells

Lunar New Year Discount Outfit Pack 1

Cost: 1200 Auric Cells

Contents: Feng Min's [GamePlay Expo Streamer] and Nea's [Beach Break]

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Lunar New Year Discount Outfit Pack 2

Cost: 1200 Auric Cells

Contents: Kate's [Dolly Guitar] and The Clown’s [Eggs-Uberant]

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Lunar New Year Speed Leveling Pack

Cost: 29 Auric Cells

Contents: Lover's Postcard x5, Flesh Doll x5, Escape! Cake x5, and Survivor Pudding x5.

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Lunar New Year Killer Victory Pack

Cost: 49 Auric Cells

Contents: Ebony Memento Mori x5, Black Ward x5, and Mystery Box (Very Rare) x5.

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Lunar New Year Survivor Victory Pack

Cost: 69 Auric Cells

Contents: White Ward x5, Mystery Box (Very Rare) x5, Rainbow Map x5, and Ranger Med-kit x5.

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Lunar New Year Red Envelope

Cost: 3000 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x30

Event Period: 02-01-2024, 3:00 AM to 02-15-2024, 3:00 AM (ET)

Balance adjustments as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Updates to light mechanics as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Light no longer burns The Nurse or prevents her from Blinking.

Light no longer damages Phantom Traps. Survivors must now wipe the trap to eliminate it.

Light no longer burns The Wraith or forces him to reveal himself.

The Artist's Dire Crows and Swarms are no longer affected by light.

Light no longer damages The Spirit's Husk.

Updates to grabbing Survivors near hooks as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Killers can no longer grab a Survivor trying to unhook another Survivor. They will instead now perform a basic attack.

Changes to The Onryō as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Projection applies 3/4 Condemned progression to Survivors without the Video Tape (originally applied 1 point to Survivors nearby).

After being used for Projection, the TV shuts down for 45 seconds (previously 100 seconds; this can be further shortened with add-ons).

After a Survivor takes out a Video Tape from a TV, the TV shuts down for 70 seconds (previously 60 seconds).

Projection has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

While hidden, The Onryō cannot be stunned.

While hidden, The Onryō cannot trigger chases.

Hiding removes Bloodlust.

Hitting a Survivor carrying a Video Tape with a basic attack applies 2 points of Condemned progression and destroys the Video Tape.

Hooking a Survivor carrying a Video Tape destroys the Video Tape.

A Survivor carrying a Video Tape no longer gains Condemned progression.

The Video Tape can be inserted into any TV other than the TV it was originally taken from.

Add-on [Well Stone]: When a TV is turned off by Survivors, reduces the time required for turning it back on by 7 seconds.

Add-on [Cabin Sign]: After using a TV for projection, reduce the time required for turning it back on by 4.5 seconds.

Add-on [Videotape Copy]: After using a TV for projection, reduce the time required for turning it back on by 10 seconds. Projection applies less (to 0.5 points) Condemned progression to Survivors not carrying the Video Tape.

Changes to The Ghost Face as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Increased movement speed when crouching from 3.6 m/s to 3.8 m/s.

Shortened Night Shroud charging time from 24 seconds to 20 seconds.

Extended the duration of Killer Instinct once revealed from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.

Add-on [Knife Belt Clip]: When crouching, reduce The Ghost Face's terror radius by 12 meters.

Add-on [Night Vision Monocular]: Causes the Survivor revealing The Ghost Face to enter the Exhausted status effect for 10 seconds.

Changes to The Hag as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Add-on [Mint Rag]: Enables The Hag to teleport to any Phantom Trap on the map. Teleport has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

Add-on [Waterlogged Shoe]: When a Phantom Trap is triggered, all Survivors in the range are Hindered by 9% while The Hag gains 7.5% movement speed but can no longer teleport to the Phantom Trap.

Add-on [Cracked Turtle Egg]: Extends the duration of Phantom Traps by 55% when triggered.

Add-on [Half Eggshell]: Extends the duration of Phantom Traps by 45% when triggered.

Changes to The Spirit as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Add-on [Mother-Daughter Ring]: Increases Yamaoka's Haunting movement speed by 25%. Scratch Marks are no longer visible during Yamaoka's Haunting.

Add-on [Dried Cherry Blossom]: During The Spirit's phase-walk, coming within 3 meters of a Survivor triggers a Killer Instinct. Scratch Marks are no longer visible during Yamaoka's Haunting.

Add-on [Yakuyoke Amulet]: Extends the duration of Yamaoka's Haunting by 70% but reduces Yamaoka's Haunting movement speed by 15%.

Add-on [Kaiun Talisman]: Extends the duration of Yamaoka's Haunting by 20%.

Add-on [Rusty Flute]: Increases the recharge rate of Yamaoka's Haunting by 40%.

Add-on [Origami Crane]: Increases the recharge rate of Yamaoka's Haunting by 20%.

Add-on [Shiawase Amulet]: Extends the duration of Yamaoka's Haunting by 10%.

Survivor Perk adjustments as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

General Perk [Blast Mine]: After repairing Generators for a total of 50%, Blast Mine activates. When close to a partially repaired generator, press the Active Ability Button to install a trap. Installing involves an independent animation, and the trap is active for 100/110/120 seconds.

The aura of the trapped generator is revealed to all Survivors in yellow. A generator can only have 1 Blast Mine installed at any time. When the Killer damages the trapped generator, the trap explodes, stunning the Killer and blinding anyone nearby. The Blast Mine then deactivates.

General Perk [Spine Chill]: If the Killer is within 36 meters of your location, you will receive a notification. If the Killer is within the same range and looks at you with a clear line of sight, grants 2/4/6% action speeds in Repairing, Sabotaging, Healing, Unhooking, Cleansing, Blessing, Opening, and Unlocking. Spine Chill effects linger for 0.5 seconds after the Killer loses line of sight or exits the range.

Mikaela's Perk [Clairvoyance]: Clairvoyance activates whenever you cleanse or bless a Totem. When empty-handed, hold the Ability button to unlock your full aura-reading potential. The auras of Exit Gate switches, Generators, Hooks, chests, and the Hatch within 64 meters are revealed to you for 8/9/10 seconds.

Ash's Perk [Buckle Up]: Unlocks aura-reading potential. Whenever you heal a dying Survivor, both you and the healed Survivor can see the Killer's aura. When you heal a dying Survivor to the Injured state, grants both you and the healed Survivor the Endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds.

Yun-Jin Lee's Perk [Smash Hit]: After stunning the Killer with a Pallet, break into a sprint at 150% of your normal Running speed for 4 seconds. The Perk also applies the Exhausted status effect for 30/25/20 seconds.

Yui Kimura's Perk [Breakout]: When within 5 meters of a carried Survivor, grants the Haste status effect that increases your movement speed by 5/6/7%. The carried Survivor's Wiggle speed increases by 25%.

David's Perk [We're Gonna Live Forever]: Increases your Healing speed by 100% when healing a dying Survivor. When performing any of the following actions, gains 1 Token:

Safely unhooking another Survivor;

Taking a Protection Hit for an Injured Survivor;

Stunning or blinding a Killer carrying a Survivor.

Healing 1 dying Survivor to the Injured state consumes 1 Token of the Perk and grants the healed Survivor the Endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds.

Jake's Perk [Saboteur]: When a Survivor is being carried, reveals the auras of Hooks within a 56-meter radius from the pickup spot. Scourge Hooks are shown in yellow. Unlocks the ability to sabotage Hooks without a Toolbox. Sabotaging a Hook without a Toolbox takes 2.3 seconds. The sabotage action has a cooldown of 70/65/60 seconds.

Killer Perk adjustments as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

The Doctor's Perk [Claustrophobia] : Whenever a generator is fully repaired, block all windows and vault locations for Survivors for 20/25/30 seconds. During this time, reveals the auras of vault locations blocked by Claustrophobia.

: Whenever a generator is fully repaired, block all windows and vault locations for Survivors for 20/25/30 seconds. During this time, reveals the auras of vault locations blocked by Claustrophobia. The Twins' Perk [Coup de Grâce] : Every time a generator is completely repaired, Coup de Grâce grows in power and gains 2 Tokens (up to a max of 5 Tokens). Consume 1 Token to increase the range of the next lunge attack by 70/75/80%.

: Every time a generator is completely repaired, Coup de Grâce grows in power and gains 2 Tokens (up to a max of 5 Tokens). Consume 1 Token to increase the range of the next lunge attack by 70/75/80%. The Trickster's Perk [Hex: Crowd Control] : After a Survivor performs a rushed vault through a window, The Entity blocks that window for 40/50/60 seconds.

: After a Survivor performs a rushed vault through a window, The Entity blocks that window for 40/50/60 seconds. The Nightmare's Perk [Remember Me] : You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time your Obsession loses a health state, gain 1 Token (up to 2/3/4 Tokens). Each Token increases the Exit Gate Opening time by 6 seconds (up to a max of 12/18/24 seconds). The Obsession is not affected by Remember Me.

: You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time your Obsession loses a health state, gain 1 Token (up to 2/3/4 Tokens). Each Token increases the Exit Gate Opening time by 6 seconds (up to a max of 12/18/24 seconds). The Obsession is not affected by Remember Me. The Pig's Perk [Hangman's Trick] is changed to [Scourge Hook: Hangman's Trick] : Grants a notification when a Survivor begins sabotaging a Hook. While carrying a Survivor, you can see the auras of all Survivors within 8/10/12 meters of a Scourge Hook.

: Grants a notification when a Survivor begins sabotaging a Hook. While carrying a Survivor, you can see the auras of all Survivors within 8/10/12 meters of a Scourge Hook. The Huntress's Perk [Territorial Imperative] : Unlocks your aura-reading potential. The aura of a Survivor entering the Basement when you are at least 24 meters away is revealed to you for 4/5/6 seconds. Territorial Imperative has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

: Unlocks your aura-reading potential. The aura of a Survivor entering the Basement when you are at least 24 meters away is revealed to you for 4/5/6 seconds. Territorial Imperative has a cooldown of 45 seconds. The Cannibal's Perk [Barbecue & Chili]: After hooking a Survivor, reveal the aura of any Survivor within 60/50/40 meters from that Hook to you for 5 seconds.

Issues fixed as given in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes

Fixed the stats configuration issue of The Oni's Perk [Zanshin Tactics].

Fixed the issue where players could gift discontinued Outfits to others.

Fixed the issue where tapping the lower-right corner of iPad devices would not generate a response

That's it from the Dead by Daylight Mobile update 2.1 patch notes.