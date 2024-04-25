Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25 patch notes: New game mode, map, and more

Dead by Daylight Mobile developers have released the new 4.25 patch notes. This update has a ton of exciting new features and improvements to offer, thanks to this most recent patch. The Good Guy, the formidable new Killer poised to hunt the misty worlds, is part of this update. The patch also includes The Entity's Party, a fascinating new game mode with challenging objectives and rewarding prizes.

This article delves into the new content and improvements provided by the developers in the 4.25 patch.

Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25 patch notes include several new game modes and map

Here are the official Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25 patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

People of The Fog

Dead by Daylight Mobile will be undergoing a hotfix update (the server will not be down) on 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET). A new version is scheduled for release via App Store/Google Play on 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET).

New content in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

New Killer: The Good Guy

Cost: 500 Auric cells

Details on Character Perks and their background stories can be viewed in-game after the update.

New game mode - The Entity's Party

Event period : Every 9:00 AM to 6:59 PM (ET) from 04-25-2024 to 05-08-2024.

: Every 9:00 AM to 6:59 PM (ET) from 04-25-2024 to 05-08-2024. In The Entity's Party, 8 Survivors must take part in 4 matches with different rules. Each of the Survivors will earn points based on their performance and ranking of the match.

Once the 4 matches end, the 4 Survivors with the highest scores will survive while the 4 Survivors with the lowest scores will be corrupted by The Entity.

At the end of The Entity's Party, players will earn a sum of Entity Emblems that can be redeemed for rewards at the Anniversary Redeem Shop.

The event supports Solo, Team of Two, or Band of Four matching.

The new map released in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Gideon Meat Plant is now officially open in The Fog.

After the update, Ranked Match and Quick Match players may find themselves on this new Map. Players can also choose this Map for custom games.

Added the [Extended Perk] Special Bundle in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

[Extended Perk] must be purchased before it can be learned.

After buying the [Extended Perk], all unlocked Characters will automatically gain 1 Perk level. Perks can be further leveled up by leveling up the Characters.

The following are [Extended Perks] added for Survivors:

Wiretap

Perk Description: After completing a total of 50% of the generator repair progress, Wiretap activates. Press the Active Ability button while near a generator to install a Wiretap that stays active for 100/110/120 seconds.

The auras of wiretapped generators are revealed to all Survivors in yellow. Each generator can only have 1 installed Wiretap.

Whenever the Killer comes within 14 meters of the wiretapped generator, their Aura is revealed to all Survivors. Wiretap deactivates when the wiretapped generator is damaged by the Killer or once the timer runs out.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Reactive Healing

Perk description: When you are in the Injured state, if another Survivor within 32 meters of you loses a Health State, you immediately gain 40/45/50% Healing to your missing Health progression.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Low Profile

Perk description: Whenever you are the only Survivor in the Match not in the Dying State, hooked, or already dead, this Perk activates. Your scratch marks, pools of blood, and grunts of pain will be hidden for 70/80/90 seconds.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Better Than New

Perk description: Upon completing a Healing action on another Survivor, they gain +12/14/16% speeds in Healing, Unlocking, Cleansing, and Blessing actions. This bonus disappears when they lose a Health State.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Reassurance

Perk description: When within 6 meters of a hooked Survivor, press the Active Ability 2 button to halt their Sacrifice Process for the next 20/25/30 seconds. If the hooked Survivor has already entered the Struggle Phase, the Struggle Skill Checks are paused for that duration. Reassurance can only be used once per Survivor per Hook instance.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Hyperfocus

Perk description: Scoring a Great Skill Check while repairing or healing, gives +1 Token to this Perk, up to a maximum of 6 Tokens. Each Token increases Skill Check Trigger odds by +4%, Skill Check Rotation speed by +4%, and Skill Check Bonus progression by 10/20/30% of its base value. This Perk loses all Tokens when succeeding a Good Skill Check, failing a Skill Check, or if the action is interrupted.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

The following are [Extended Perks] added for Killers:

Terminus

"Perk description: This Perk activates once the exit gate is powered. All injured, dying, or hooked Survivors suffer from the Broken status effect until the Exit Gates are opened.

The Broken status effect lingers for an additional 20/25/30 seconds after the Exit Gates are open."

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Superior Anatomy

Perk description: This Perk activates when a Survivor within 8 meters of you performs a rushed vault. Your next window vaulting speed is increased by +30/35/40%. This Perk deactivates after performing a vaulting action. Superior Anatomy has a 30-second cooldown.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Awakened Awareness

Perk description: When carrying a Survivor, you can see the auras of other Survivors within 16/18/20 meters of you.

Cost: 250 Auric Cells

Availability: Permanent

Added the live voice chat feature in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Survivor players can now voice chat with each other in the squad, in the pre-match lobby, during the match, and in the post-match tally screen. You can use your settings to mute/unmute your voice or voice chat from other players

During the match: Voice chat is NOT allowed in Ranked matches, allowed between Survivors for Quick matches, and allowed between Survivors and the Killer (by checking the option at the Lobby settings that allows the Killer to join the voice chat channel) in Custom matches.

The voice chat feature also includes a [voice changer] that lets you change your voice in voice chat.

Added the report feature in voice chat.

The voice chat feature is still being tested. Relevant features will be retained or adjusted based on the feedback we receive.

Balance adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

The Trapper

When the Match begins, 8 bear traps (originally 6) will appear on the Map. After setting a bear trap, The Trapper gains a +7.5% Haste effect for 5 seconds. Changes to the add-on [Coffee Grounds]: Increases the Haste effect from setting a Bear Trap by another +5% for 5 seconds.

The Skull Merchant in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

The Skull Merchant now starts the Match with 6 drones. Press the Power button to perform Drone Deployment to perform invisible and continuous sweeping scans. Drones activate when they detect a Survivor and their scan lines become visible. A Survivor detected by the scan lines becomes immune to scanning and cannot be detected by other scan lines for 3 seconds. Survivors can attempt to hack the drones. A failed hack activates the drone and partially builds up the Lock On Meter. A successful hack disables the drone for 45 seconds.

Removed the active zone (circular-shaped area).

Drones can no longer be activated remotely.

The minimum distance between drones is 16 meters.

Drones have a scanning range of 10 meters.

Radar: Press the Power button to activate the radar to inspect locations where Survivors are detected by the drones and claw traps. Every Survivor detected and marked on the radar increases The Skull Merchant's movement speed. The Killer can also use the radar to recall her drones or change the direction of their rotation.

Lock On: A Survivor detected by a drone or failing a drone hacking attempt will build up their Lock On Meter. Once the Locked On Meter is filled, the Survivor will be attacked by the Claw Trap which injures the Survivor and inflicts the Broken status effect. If the Survivor is scanned again at this time, they will further suffer a temporary Hindered status effect. The Claw Trap will notify the Killer of the Survivor's location and can only be removed when its battery is depleted.

Locked On no longer inflicts the Exposed status effect.

Changes to the add-on [Iridescent Unpublished Manuscript]: Whenever a Drone enters the Disabled state, it gains a 32-meter Terror Radius for 15 seconds. During this time, The Skull Merchant also gains the Undetectable status effect.

Changes to the add-on [Expired Batteries]: Reduces battery life of Claw Trap by -50%. Increases the Haste effect when the Radar detects a Survivor by +25%.

Changes to the add-on [Advanced Movement Prediction]: The auras of Claw-Trapped Survivors are revealed to you for 6 seconds.

Changes to the add-on [Prototype Rotor]: Increases Drones' rotation speed by 10%.

Changes to the add-on [Geographical Readout]: For 8 seconds after Drone Deployment, increase your action speed in smashing pallets / breakable walls, damaging generators, and vaulting by +20%.

Changes to the add-on [Randomized Strobes]: Extends the duration of the Hindered status effect of Claw-Trapped Survivors when detected by drones by +1 second.

Changes to the add-on [Brown Noise Generator]: Claw-trapped survivors suffer from the Oblivious status effect. This lasts until the Claw Trap is removed.

Changes to the add-on [Loose Screw]: Claw-Trapped Survivors suffer from the Exhausted status effect for 6 seconds.

Changes to the add-on [Vital Targeting Processor]: Extends the duration of the Hindered status effect of Claw-Trapped Survivors when detected by drones by +3%.

Changes to the add-on [Adaptive Lighting]: Increases the duration of the Undetectable status effect by +20%.

Changes to the add-on [Low-Power Mode]: Reduces the rotational speed of drones by -100% (the drones no longer rotate).

Changes to the add-on [Shotgun Speakers]: Claw-trapped survivors no longer receive audio cues for Skill Checks. This lasts until the Claw Trap is removed.

Changes to the add-on [Supercharge]: Extends the battery life of Claw Traps by +15%.

Changes to the add-on [Stereo Remote Mic]: Reduces the duration of the Disabled state of drones by -15%.

Changes to the add-on [Adi Valente #1]: Reduces the size of Good Skill Check zone size for Claw-Trapped Survivors by -20%.

Changes to the add-on [High Current Upgrade]: Increases the Tracking duration of detected Survivors on the Radar by +1 second.

Changes to the add-on [High-Power Floodlight]: Claw-trapped survivors suffer from the Blindness status effect. This lasts until the Claw Trap is removed.

Changes to the add-on [Ultrasonic Trap Speaker]: Reduces the duration of the immunity to consecutive scan-line hits for Survivors by -25%.

Added an aiming joystick to the [POWER] button for The Twins, The Nurse, and The Artist

Long-tap the aiming joystick to aim, and release it to fire or throw. You can switch to this new control scheme in the [SETTINGS] UI.

Notification on upcoming changes to Character price in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Costs in Iridescent Shards for several Characters will be reduced on 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Costs of Nea and The Legion: 6000 Iridescent Shards

Costs of Kate and The Spirit: 3000 Iridescent Shards

Cost of The Wraith: 1000 Iridescent Shards

No Iridescent Shards will be returned even if you own these Characters.

The contents listed above will only come into effect after updating the game in the App Store/Google Play. Players using the older version will be unable to play with players of the new version in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25.

Events in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

The Entity's Treasure updates in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Added the [Yuki Onna] pool that gives you a chance to get Platinum, Gold, and Silver [Yuki Onna] Outfits as well as Gold and Silver Outfits for other Killers.

At least 1 Gold Outfit drops every 200 draws, and 1 Silver Outfit drops every 50 draws. Except for Platinum Outfits, you might get duplicate Outfits that will be auto-converted into a specified sum of Entity Coins.

Entity Coin amounts obtained from different chests may vary, even with identical Outfits/Outfits of the same quality.

Bloody spin in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Event rewards are split between the main pool and the side pool. Every time you spend a certain amount of Auric Cells, you can draw once from the side pool for 1 random reward which is then temporarily removed from the side pool in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25.

The Auric Cell cost will increase with each draw.

If you receive the [Cat's Paw], you'll get 1 random reward from the main pool. The next round of gacha draws will then begin.

Primary rewards include General Outfit [Purrrfect Service], in-game emote [Rock, Paper, Scissors], and the Charm [Cursed Scarecrow].

Emotes received from draws can be swapped at the [Emote] section of the Outfit Shop.

Career in The Fog in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

The event showcases your in-game performance for the past year and lets you claim generous anniversary rewards in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25.

Share your performance data to claim extra rewards.

The Entity's Gacha in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

Every gacha draw costs 100 Auric Cells.

The gacha pool includes 30 prizes and 1 prize is guaranteed to drop with each draw. Prizes are divided into 7 tiers: S, A, B, C, D, E, and F.

The 30th draw not only gives one of the listed prizes but you are also guaranteed to get the LAST ONE Prize.

Take part in the gacha to win these prizes at super discounted costs: S-prize Character Outfit: Feng Min's [MOBA Expert]; A-prizes exclusive Portrait Frame [Gamer World] and Portrait [Gamer Girl]; and B-prize exclusive charm [Laser Bear's Gamepad].

Anniversary special: Bonus 20% Auric Cells with first top-up

From 04-25-2024, 3:00 AM (ET), gain 20% bonus Auric Cells with your first top-up.

Bonus applies once to each top-up tier.

If you already took part in this event before 04-25-2024, 3:00 AM (ET), you can benefit from this special offer again after 04-25-2024, 3:00 AM (ET).

Anniversary Exclusive: 50% Off Characters

Event period: After the update on 04-25-2024 to the eve of the next update on 05-09-2024.

All Characters (except for Vittorio, Nicolas Cage, The Knight, and The Good Guy) will be offered at a discount price of 250 Auric Cells. Iridescent Shard prices will remain the same.

Anniversary Sign-in

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

Simply log in to get: Anniversary Portrait, Feng Min's Anniversary Crown, and other fabulous prizes.

Anniversary redeem shop in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Visit the Shop to redeem the Anniversary Portrait Frame, Crown of The Entity, and other rewards.

The 2nd page of the Redeem Shop will become available for redeeming on 05-01-2024 at 11:00 AM（ET）.

[The Entity's Party] Challenges in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

During the event, participate in [The Entity's Party] to earn [Entity Emblems]. Completing the challenge event tasks will earn more [Entity Emblems] and other rewards.

Squads will be ranked based on the total [Entity Emblems] earned by squad members.

When the event ends, rewards will be tallied based on leaderboard rankings and sent to your inbox. Don't forget to check it.

2024 Golden Week Limited-time Bonus

Event Period: 05-01-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-14-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

Purchase to immediately get 1100 Auric Cells.

Claim 550 Auric Cells per day when you log into the game.

Cost: 9.99 USD

Blood hunt event in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-26-2024 at 3:00 AM to 04-29-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in Trials with the specified Characters to earn double EXP and Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters: All Characters

Blood hunt: Rift Flood in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-09-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

You will earn double EXP from every match and receive Iridescent Shards faster.

Free Character Trials event in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Event Period: 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-01-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

All non-IP crossover characters can be used for free during the event.

Special Bundle updates in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

The Good Guy Bundle Pack

Cost: 1635 Auric Cells

Contents: The Good Guy (Killer Character); The Good Guy: Back From The Dead Chucky; Killer General Charm: Good Guy Box.

Available from 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-02-2024 at 3:00 AM (UTC+8)

(NOTE: The above Characters and Outfits are effective only after updating the game in the App Store / Google Play)

Solo Operative Perk Pack

Cost: 600 Auric Cells

Contents: Extended Survivor Perks - Wiretap, Reactive Healing, and Low Profile.

Availability: Permanent

Combat Medic Perk Pack

Cost: 600 Auric Cells

Contents: Extended Survivor Perks - Better Than New, Reassurance, Hyperfocus

Availability: Permanent

Genetic Mutation Perk Pack

Cost: 600 Auric Cells

Contents: Extended Killer Perks - Superior Anatomy, Awakened Awareness, Terminus

Availability: Permanent

Sinister Stones Pack

Cost: 1080 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x10 (1 purchase only)

Available from 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 06-06-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Sinister Stones Discount Pack

Cost: 4500 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x50 (1 purchase only)

Available from 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 06-06-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Sinister Stones Value Pack

Cost: 9000 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x100 (1 purchase only)

Available from 04-25-2024 at 3:00 AM to 06-06-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Fixes and optimizations in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25

Improved the rules for Entity Coins.

Removed the Platinum Outfit unlock feature. You can no longer spend Entity Coins to unlock Platinum Outfit versions of Gold Outfits.

Added the Entity Coin Redeem Shop. When the gacha pool updates in the future, Outfits in the pool will also be available for redeeming at this shop.

Changed the amount of Entity Coins you get when your Gacha draw acquires a duplicate Outfit. This change should help you earn more Entity Coins.

Added the Report Mail Feedback feature. If our system finds proof that a reported player is indeed using plugins or cheats, we will ban the player and inform the reporting player of the actions taken by mail.

Fixed the occasional issue where The Nurse might fly beneath the ground when using Blink.

Fixed the issue where the in-game emote [Kneel] may cause the Character model to clip into walls.

Fixed the issue of invisible obstruction in the Wreckers' Yard Map.

That's it for the Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25 patch notes.