Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes: New content, optimizations, and more

The Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes include a plethora of exciting additions and optimizations. The Plague's Gold Outfit is one of the alluring rewards that players can obtain by completing intriguing tasks in Season 9 of The Rift. You may now navigate the Rift with greater reward thanks to updated weekly tasks, task progress optimizations, and faction tasks.

Updates have also been made to the Outfit Shop, which now offers new outfits for Jake and The Huntress.

Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes include new content and events

Here are the official Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

New content in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes

1) The Rift - Season 9

Expand Tweet

Event Period: 05-16-2024 at 3:00 AM to 07-11-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET)

Complete Rift tasks during the event to earn Rift Fragments and progress through The Rift.

During the event, unlock any Rift upgrade to get 100% bonus Rift Fragments from matches.

Get tons of awesome rewards as you progress through The Rift.

Purchase the Rift Pass to unlock awesome rewards such as The Plague's Gold Outfit [The Maiden Guard].

2) Rift system optimizations

Tasks for both factions

Seasonal Tasks now include faction tasks for both factions. You can challenge them as you see fit.

Task progress optimizations

You can leave a task reward unclaimed to keep earning task progression and complete the task repeatedly to claim multiple rewards.

Completing a task will not change it to another task.

Weekly Task optimizations

Most tasks can now completed at any time and will not expire.

Some tasks must be completed within the week they are unlocked as they expire the following week (such tasks are marked with special icons and text descriptions in the Task List).

New Seasonal Tasks added

All Seasonal Tasks are unlocked once the Rift is activated and can be completed at any time.

Weekly Task optimizations

This task has been moved from Weekly Tasks to Seasonal Tasks.

During the first week, this task can be completed 1 time. For every 7 natural days thereafter, you gain +1 attempt to complete this task.

Attempts to complete this task do not reset to zero when a new attempt is added the following week.

Such tasks can be completed up to 8 times.

The task reward is changed to Iridescent Shard x300.

3) Outfit Shop updates

Jake - Boar Hunter

Full set cost: 1080 Auric Cells

Cost per piece: 400 Auric Cells

The Huntress - Ignition

Full set cost: 675 Auric Cells

Cost per piece: 250 Auric Cells

Events in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes

1) Special Bundle updates

New Outfit Bundle

Cost: 1365 Auric Cells

Contents: Jake's [Boar Hunter] and The Huntress's [Ignition]

Available from 05-16-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-23-2024 at 3:00 AM (UTC+8)

2) Weekend Bloodhunt

Event Period: 05-17-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-19-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in matches with the specified Characters to earn double Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters: All Characters

That's it for the Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.15 patch notes.