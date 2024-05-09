Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes: New content, events, and more

The Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes are now available. This update has a lot of interesting events and other content for players to explore. Gamers can now investigate the new "Nether Gallery" system in the patch. By fulfilling character chores and discovering intriguing narratives, they can gain rewards.

The Entity's Treasure Updates include the Artists From The Fog x Ikumi Nakamura Exclusive Gacha, which features exclusive character clothes at a discounted price, as well as the return of the Gold clothes Event. Additionally, the Anniversary Celebration offers exclusive bundles and savings in addition to the Bloodhunt Golden Week Event, which offers 2x experience points and experience.

Here are the official Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

People of The Fog in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes

Dead by Daylight Mobile will be getting a new version update on 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM (ET). We hope to see you in The Fog.

New content in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes

Added "Nether Gallery" System

Complete Character Tasks and unlock the path to receive corresponding rewards.

Complete all Character Tasks to unlock corresponding storylines and animations.

Recall all storylines of a specified character to unlock additional galleries.

Complete all Album Tasks to be rewarded a title.

Updates to "Nether Gallery" Character Tasks will occur periodically.

Events in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes

The Entity's Treasure Updates

Added Gold Outfits Return Event - Second Shot

Event Period: 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-23-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

You will have the chance to obtain gold Outfits for the 2nd, 4th, 6th, and 8th places in the Returning Outfits vote (The Clown's [The Scarecrow], The Nurse's [Ferry Lady], The Spirit's [Midnight Spirit], The Trapper's [Capitalist]).

You will not obtain gold Outfits you already own unless you’ve already obtained all gold Outfits in the prize pool.

Price per Draw: 1 Sinister Stone or 200 Auric Cells

Artists From The Fog x Ikumi Nakamura Exclusive Gacha

Event Period: 05-09-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-23-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

Take part in the gacha for a chance to win Character Outfits at discount prices.

Character Outfits include: The Oni's [Blind Revenge], The Legion's [School Gang (Julie)], Yui Kimura's [Dark Racer]

Anniversary Celebration - Select Outfits Now Available for Purchase with Iridescent Shards in the Store

You can purchase most Outfits available for more than 6 months with Iridescent Shards.

Bloodhunt Golden Week Event

Event Period: 05-10-2024 at 3:00 AM to 05-12-2024 at 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in Trials with the specified Characters to earn double EXP and Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters: All Characters

Special bundle updates in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes

Anniversary Support Speed Leveling Pack

Cost: 29 Auric Cells

Contents: Lover's Postcard x5, Flesh Doll x5, Escape! Cake x5, and Survivor Pudding x5.

Available from 05-09-2024, 10:00 AM to 05-23-2024, 02:59 AM (ET)

Anniversary Support Killer Victory Pack

Cost: 49 Auric Cells

Contents: Ebony Memento Mori x5, Black Ward x5, Midnight Mystery Box x5.

Available from 05-09-2024, 10:00 AM to 05-23-2024, 02:59 AM (ET)

Anniversary Support Survivor Victory Pack

Cost: 69 Auric Cells

Contents: White Ward x5, Rainbow Map x5, Ranger Med-kit x5, Midnight Mystery Box x5

Available from 05-09-2024, 10:00 AM to 05-23-2024, 02:59 AM (ET)

Anniversary Support Value Pack

Cost: 5000 Auric Cells

Contents: Sinister Stone x50 (1 purchase only)

Available from 05-09-2024, 10:00 AM to 05-23-2024, 02:59 AM (ET)

Aniversary Support Discount Outfit Pack 1

Cost: 1200 Auric Cells

Contents: Jake Park's [Woodworker] and The Plague's [Dark Devotion].

Available from 05-09-2024, 10:00 AM to 05-23-2024, 02:59 AM (ET)

Support Discount Outfit Pack 2

Cost: 1200 Auric Cells

Contents: The Legion's [Chimeric Horde] and the Wraith's [The Golden Ox].

Available from 05-09-2024, 10:00 AM to 05-23-2024, 02:59 AM (ET)

Fixes & optimizations in Dead by Daylight Mobile update 5.8 patch notes

Adjusted Iridescent Shard prices for some Characters to help players acquire new Characters more quickly.

Extended the duration of [The Entity's Party] game mode. The mode will now end on 05-23-2024 at 2:59:59 AM (ET). Rewards have been changed to Bloodpoints.

Fixed the issue where the Play with Your Food Perk did not reduce stacks when using Slice & Dice as The Good Guy.

Fixed the issue where in-game actions could interrupt window vaulting and pallet dropping.

That's it for the Dead by Daylight Mobile update 4.25 patch notes.