Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage PTB Developer Update - Hangman Trick buffs, Blade Wipe removal, Cursed Tape balancing, and more

Behavior Interactive has released the developer update for Dead by Daylight before the Nicolas Cage Chapter makes its way to the official servers. This update has addressed balancing changes for various perks of killers and survivors of the game. The major highlight here is the slight buff given to The Onryo, who had become unplayable due to her weakness.

Additionally, the Blade Wipe animation has been removed to prevent motion sickness caused by camera shaking.

This article will provide an overview of the PTB developer update for the Nicolas Cage mid-chapter in Dead by Daylight. Detailed patch notes can be accessed from Behaviour Interactive's official website.

Official Nicolas Cage PTB developer update notes of Dead by Daylight

Killer

The Onryo

Cursed Tapes

Survivors who are hit while carrying a tape will now gain two stacks of Condemned, destroying the tape in the process in Dead by Daylight.

Being hooked while carrying a tape will no longer inflict other Survivors with Condemned. The tape will still be destroyed.

Survivors carrying a tape will be more easily condemned by The Onryo, even if she does not pursue them. Additionally, it addresses an exploit that allowed the Killer to repeatedly take down Survivors carrying the tapes without any counterplay options.

Projection

Projection now has a 10-second cooldown (was 15).

TVs disabled by projection now remain disabled for 45 seconds (was 100 seconds).

TVs disabled by Survivors now remain disabled for 70 seconds (was 90 seconds).

Together, these changes will allow The Onryo to project herself more frequently.

Hangman’s Trick

Hangman's Trick has been combined with Scourge Hook Perk.

Scourge Hook: Hangman's Trick will now reveal the aura of Survivors within 12m of a Scourge Hook (previously 6m).

These changes will not be available on the live servers with the following update but will be shipped with minor patches.

Animation Changes

Blade Wipe

Blade Wipe has been removed from every affected Killer.

This concludes the highlights of the PTB developer update notes for Dead by Daylight.