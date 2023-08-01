Dead by Daylight recent trailer reveals upcoming Xenomorph from “Alien” franchise

Some great news for the Dead By Daylight community as the horror icon from the Alien franchise, the Xenomorph Queen, was just confirmed to be joining the game's playable roster. This announcement was made just hours ago via a trailer posted to the game's social media page, as well as the game's YouTube account, where its various past trailers have been showcased.

With the roster for the popular multiplayer horror experience getting bigger and more starstruck with each passing day, many players may want to know more about the addition of this highly requested killer in Dead By Daylight. So what do we know about the newest addition so far?

Everything known about Dead by Daylight's Alien Chapter

From what has been seen in the recent trailer, the only confirmed details about this upcoming chapter are that it will feature the killer and may provide the game with a new map. The map would most likely take place on the USCSS Nostromo, which is where the original movie and the horror game reboot, Alien: Isolation occurred.

Sadly, there is no confirmation of a new survivor being added to the game in the upcoming chapter. If there were to be a new survivor, it would either be Ellen Ripley from the original Alien films, or it may be Amanda Ripley, Ellen's daughter and the playable character from Alien: Isolation. Either way, the community would welcome their addition with open arms.

The Xenomorph itself will be very interesting to see in Dead by Daylight. This is not the first time gamers have had the chance to control the fearsome queen of the Xenomorphs, as she was one of the DLC characters for Mortal Kombat X. Since the character utilized her acid spit and facehugger eggs in the fighting game, it would be interesting to see if these abilities make their way to the horror game.