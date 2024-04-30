"Deal worth $500,000 per month": Counter-Strike creator TDM_Heyzeus discusses gambling sponsorships he turned down over the years

YouTuber TDM_Heyzeus, known for his Counter-strike case opening content and in-game skin reveals, has made a video specifically discussing the lucrative gambling sponsorships he has declined over several years, starting from 2019, when the creator had started raking in consistent viewership on his channel.

Heyzeus stated that he did not accept the deals due to ethical concerns, but over time as the gambling sphere for Counter-Strike blossomed, the amount of money involved in the deals also went up, going up to half a million being offered to the creator for gambling sponsorships.

TDM_Heyzeus further stated that this deal was offered to him by Ryan P, a former Misfits manager who was later accused of sexual assault.

In the video, Heyzeus stated:

"Ryan is a 'fixer', that's how he actually got so many people's trust. He finds a problem that you have and he fixes it. And in my case, the problem I had was that my YouTube sponsorships were being mismanaged, and he came in and fixed that for me. But, he also presented me with a tantalizing alternative, a gambling deal worth $500,000 per month."

"Would have left me with just short of $7 million": TDM_Heyzeus discusses amount he could have earned through gambling deals

In the video uploaded to his channel on April 26, 2024, Heyzeus talked about the initial deals he had received in May 2019, starting from a relatively lower $500 per video along with affiliate benefits. Affiliates are individuals or companies utilizing the videos of a creator to promote their brand or product.

Eventually, in May 2020, this offer got bumped up to $50,000 a month, but without any sure inclusion of affiliate sponsorships. TDM_Heyzeus also revealed that he was not speaking to any gambling sites at the time. Thus, he did not receive another offer until August 2021, when he was proposed $100,000 per month plus affiliate benefits.

Eventually, Heyzeus received another offer in April 2023 when he visited Dreamhack Melbourne and met Ryan Piasente, who at the time was a manager for Misfits. As per the creator, Ryan offered him $500,000 during that time, with much hype within the CS community for the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 release. Since then, he has received multiple other deals as well.

After calculating the amount of money he could have made by agreeing to the deals in 2019, TDM_Heyzeus came up with a massive sum of $6.9 million. He stated:

"So, all up, this would have left me with just short of $7 million during my entire career... and this isn't even thinking about the stuff I could have done with that money."

Ryan Piasente was alleged by popular YouTuber Coffeezilla to be running a Ponzi scheme, where he would collect money from one creator and utilize that amount to pay off another creator that his merch company Revolt was indebted to.

Many big creators were affected by his activities, including Anthony Padilla of Smosh fame.