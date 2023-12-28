Who is Ryan Piasente? Controversy surrounding streamer merch brand Revolt explored

YouTube investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" has dropped his latest and one of the most serious alleged fraud stories, which involves Ryan Piasente, the manager of Misfits Celebrity Management and Revolt Merch Company. Stephen exposed a string of admissions from former employees, content creators, and buyers, many of whom find themselves without payment or the products they were promised.

Although other disturbing accusations were made, such as s*xual assault and inebriating individuals, this article will focus on his alleged mishandling of funds related to Revolt.

What did Ryan Piasente do? Exploring the allegations

Coffeezilla posted a 21-minute-long video detailing numerous allegations against Ryan Piasente. As mentioned, Ryan played a key role in leading Revolt, a notably successful merch company that generated over $20 million in 2021 alone, just from five of their drop sales.

Nevertheless, Coffeezilla pointed out that after that period, Ryan engaged in a spending spree, including taking over six private jet trips in one month. Another invoice uncovered by Stephen revealed that Ryan purportedly spent $25K on renting a mansion in LA:

Ryan Piasente allegedly spent over $25K on a mansion he rented (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

In addition, Ryan's previous invoices indicate that he has also spent $20K to rent a Ferrari for a week:

Ryan's spending spree includes spending $20K on a Ferrari (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

However, the issue arose when it became apparent that he wasn't covering these expenses from his funds but rather utilizing finances from Revolt Enterprises (as seen in the screenshots of the invoices).

Furthermore, Ryan was accused of running what Coffeezilla described as a Ponzi scheme. Essentially, Ryan would collect money from one creator and use it to pay off the previous creator Revolt owed money to.

Which creators were affected due to Ryan Piasente's alleged mismanagement?

Revolt has a history of collaborating with numerous creators over the past few years. One of them, as highlighted in Coffeezilla's video, was Tobias "Tubbo," who stated the following:

"We're not gonna talk about the company I made it with because they stole everything from me...dude, I'm not sure anyone would ever make merch with them again after recently."

Other figures from the influencer scene, including Karl Jacobs and Anthony Padilla, also publicly shared their perspectives:

Karl Jacobs and Anthony Padilla voiced their concerns (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

The biggest name involved was Jimmy "MrBeast." He was promised an undisclosed minimum guarantee amount after the release of his 100 million subscriber collection with Revolt.

However, Revolt's sales fell short of expectations, leading to an increase in the cost of goods. Consequently, MrBeast paid for more clothing items than he had initially agreed upon at the factory price.

As it stands, thousands of buyers are still awaiting the delivery of their orders from Misfits. Moreover, numerous pieces of merchandise are being resold on eBay at discounted prices. Furthermore, fulfillment centers reportedly donated the merchandise as the storage fees were not paid on time.