What pronouns does Karl Jacobs use? Sexuality of MrBeast crew member explored

Karl Jacobs, a popular content creator on YouTube and Twitch, is well-known for regularly collaborating with MrBeast and his team. Lately, he has been making headlines due to his supposed "effect" on the rest of the MrBeast crew, particularly Chris Tyson, who recently shared about undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

The "Karl Effect" is a theory discussed by some fans of MrBeast, which suggests that Karl negatively influences his friends. The idea is primarily based on Jacobs' effeminate mannerisms, which some believe may impact other members.

Many find the discourse on the Karl Effect problematic as it labels fluid sexuality and gender presentation as negative and is based on false information.

For those curious, the creator's preferred pronoun is "he/him." He is comfortable when his fans, MrBeast, and other team members use these pronouns when addressing him.

Is Karl Jacobs asexual? YouTuber's sexuality explored

Karl Jacobs, formerly known as "GamerBoyKarl," has become one of the most well-known figures from the MrBeast crew. While Karl began as a camera crew member, he quickly transitioned into a recurring on-screen personality.

As Karl Jacobs gained popularity, curiosity about his personal life and sexuality arose. Despite a lack of information about his relationship, rumors about Karl's personal life have circulated, which is typical for public figures.

Karl is not publicly known to be in a confirmed relationship. Still, there have been rumors due to his friendly interactions with other online content creators, particularly after his flirtatious behavior toward streamer and model Corrina Kopf.

However, Karl has previously stated that he identifies as asexual or at least somewhere on the asexual spectrum. In a tweet in November 2020, he wrote:

karl @honkkarl Wanna clear something up!!!

On trainwreckstv scuffed podcast the other day I said I felt I am 🤏🏼 to being asexual. Wanted to explain that when I say that I mean like on the spectrum I am close to it but not 100% there Wanna clear something up!!! On trainwreckstv scuffed podcast the other day I said I felt I am 🤏🏼 to being asexual. Wanted to explain that when I say that I mean like on the spectrum I am close to it but not 100% there

He also tweeted that he did not want to seem insincere, so he felt compelled to clarify his sexuality. He wrote:

karl @honkkarl Saw some tweets thinking I meant I was considering thinking I was asexual and I don’t wanna be disingenuous about who I am to ya guys! Saw some tweets thinking I meant I was considering thinking I was asexual and I don’t wanna be disingenuous about who I am to ya guys! 💕

Asexuality is a sexual orientation characterized by a lack of sexual attraction to others or a low or absent interest in sexual activity. It exists on a spectrum, and individuals identifying asexual may have different experiences and feelings regarding romantic attraction and emotional intimacy.

It's important to note that an asexual person may experience emotional attraction towards others, even if they do not experience sexual attraction towards them.

In 2020, another member of MrBeast's squad who spoke about their sexuality was Chris Tyson, who came out as bisexual. He has also recently undergone HRT, leading to broad discussions within the online community.

Karl Jacobs, MrBeast, and the rest of the crew have supported Chris's decision to undergo a gender transition. It is important for the broader online community to also embrace inclusivity toward individuals who identify as LGBTQ+.

