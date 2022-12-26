Death Stranding 2 release date leaked for PlayStation 5

The hotly-anticipated Death Stranding 2 finally received its official confirmation at the year's The Game Awards show with Hideo Kojima himself in attendance. The video game auteur came up on stage after the reveal trailer to talk about the title. While no release date has been revealed, a recent leak shared on ResetEra has provided a hint on when the sequel will arrive on PlayStation 5.

Death Stranding 2 is reportedly going to arrive in two years' time, according to a leaked image shared on ResetEra

The sequel to the 2019 action-adventure title from Hideo Kojima is reportedly coming in 2024, according to an image doing the rounds on social media. Shared on ResetEra, one of the biggest gaming forums, the image provided below is a screenshot included in the post that features a look at the Art Station profile of Frank Aliberti, Senior Artist for PlayStation Studios Visual Arts.

Death Stranding 2 is allegedly coming in 2024 (Image via ResetEra/Angie)

Three titles are visible in the picture, with the first being of the sequel to Kojima's strand title. The box art image features Fragile holding a baby close to herself with an ominous red light shining upon her. The word "DS2" can be seen with the word PS5 written on top. One will also be quick to note that the release period of the long-awaited sequel is set for 2024.

