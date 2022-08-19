Death Stranding PC Game Pass release date revealed

Over the last few days, various social media platforms have been rife with rumors that Death Stranding was coming to PC Game Pass. Finally, an official tweet from the Twitter handle of PC Game Pass has confirmed that the dystopic action game from Hideo Kojima is indeed coming to the subscription service.

It was first teased by the same Twitter handle who mentioned in a post that they like a good landscape picture with the hashtag #NewProfilePic. The rumor kept gathering steam until a well-known insider also shared that Death Stranding was coming to PC Game Pass and an official announcement for it was imminent.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass.



The official announcement is tomorrow. Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass.The official announcement is tomorrow. https://t.co/QVkuaacNpF

With the official announcement finally here, players should slip into their porter boots and tie up their shoe laces as Death Stranding is scheduled to arrive on the subscription service later this month.

Death Stranding will be added to PC Game Pass library later this month

The Twitter announcement from the PC Game Pass handle cheekily posted a picture of a silver metallic briefcase being carried by Sam, the protagonist of the game who is a courier by profession. Obviously, the sight will be familiar to anyone who has already played the game.

Other than the usual yellow 'VOID IF TAMPERED' tape on the case, there was also another green sticker with the Xbox logo and PC Game Pass written underneath. Interestingly, the release date of August 23, 2022 was clearly mentioned on the sticker. This announcement has clearly gotten fans excited about trying out the polarizing 2019 title on PC.

When it was initially teased by the PC Game Pass Twitter handle, players were skeptical if they were referring to Death Stranding coming to the subscription service, given Sony's involvement. Others quickly pointed out that that would not be an issue, and has happened previously with MLB 2022.

Gio. 🎮 @giovanealex @PressPlaySelect

"Who woulda thunk". @_Tom_Henderson_ So it turns out you didn't know that Sony isn't the publisher of the Windows PC port of the game, so they have nothing to do with this decision."Who woulda thunk". @PressPlaySelect @_Tom_Henderson_ So it turns out you didn't know that Sony isn't the publisher of the Windows PC port of the game, so they have nothing to do with this decision. "Who woulda thunk".

macishish @macishish @bottygerjoe @XboxGamePassPC MLB the show? The pc version is published by 505 games so i presume they have the ability todo such deals aswell as the publisher of the game on that platform @bottygerjoe @XboxGamePassPC MLB the show? The pc version is published by 505 games so i presume they have the ability todo such deals aswell as the publisher of the game on that platform

505 Games published the PC port of the title, which was released in July 2020, and could easily choose to bring the title to the PC Game Pass, if required. Apart from these arguments regarding consoles, the overall opinion from fans was to at least try the game out, now that it is being offered for free to subscribers.

Death Stranding will put players in the shoes of Sam Porter, played by Norman Reedus, who will unwillingly venture out into a cold, unforgiving world left desolate after an event called the Stranding. Humanity has been forced to retreat into mostly disconnected isolated cities.

Other than Reedus, Death Stranding features a stellar cast, including Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Guillermo del Toro. The title was praised by critics and fans alike for its visual landscape and soundtrack, with the gameplay polarizing opinion.

The game also received a Director's Cut, which was released on PlayStation 5 in September 2021 and Windows in March 2022. It added a host of new items, including graphic options, weapons, DualSense support, and a race track.

