Diablo Immortal APAC launch: Release date, time, minimum system requirements, and more

Diablo Immortal is finally making its way to the APAC markets, and the game will be up for grabs on July 8 for iOS, Android, and PC Windows.

In just two days, the game will be going live in the respective stores at 8 am (GMT+7)/9 am (GMT+8), depending on the country that the player resides in.

The APAC market will include the following countries:

Philippines

Hong Kong

Indonesia Macao

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Taiwan

Vietnam

While most countries will see the game drop for all three platforms, Vietnam, on the other hand, will only be able to enjoy the game on PC. It’s not yet known if the RPG will be making its way to other platforms in the country or not.

With the game set to drop in APAC in just a couple of days, it’s important to go over some of the minimum system requirements that Diablo Immortal demands today, as well as how players will be able to avail of its cross-platform feature.

Diablo Immortal minimum system requirements and cross-platform

For PC, the minimum system requirements for the RPG are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

The recommended PC system requirements for Diablo Immortal are:

Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

For iOS, the minimum system requirements are:

Hardware: iPhone 6s and newer

Operating System: iOS 11 and later

Here are the Android minimum system requirements for the RPG:

Operating System: Android 5.0 and higher

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 and higher

Video: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3 and higher

Memory: 2GB RAM and higher

When it comes to installing the game on their mobile devices, iOS and Android users will be required to head over to the app store of their respective platforms and search for Diablo Immortal.

They will then need to install and get the game. Since the RPG is free-to-play but consists of several hidden paywalls and microtransactions within it, players will not be required to spend anything to get it on their devices.

PC users, on the other hand, will be required to log into their Battle.net application and account (or create an account if they do not have one). From there, they will need to go to “Games” > “Diablo Immortal” and then click on the install button to get the title.

To avail of cross-play and cross-platform progression, players must log in to their Battle.net accounts. It’s important to note that multiple devices must be on the same Battle.net account. Otherwise, cross-platform features such as progression saves will not work.

