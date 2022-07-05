Diablo Immortal Season 2: Expected release date, battle pass content, and more

Diablo Immortal’s Season 1 did not go as troublefree as Blizzard Entertainment would have liked. While players loved the new gameplay mechanics offered by the latest franchise, they did not like its pay-to-win model.

The title was highly criticized for all the microtransactions users had to face just to get end-game gear. Since its release with Season 1, the game has had somewhat mixed responses from fans.

The first couple weeks were filled with controversy as many gamers and content creators criticized how the RPG monetized some in-game assets.

While many feel that the upcoming Diablo 4 might be the saving grace for the franchise, others believe Immortal could still be a good game. However, that is if the developers play their cards right and make Season 2 something that players who quit the game last month would find worth returning to.

While Blizzard is yet to announce the official launch date of Diablo Immortal’s Season 2, many in the community are convinced that the new season will drop either on July 7 or 8, depending on the region.

Things to expect from Diablo Immortal Season 2: New battle pass and playable content

When it comes to things to expect from Diablo Immortal Season 2, users will most likely get a new battle pass, something they will look to invest in if they want their hands on some premium loot.

Much of the content might be hidden behind a paywall. However, from the amount of backlash the game gets from gamers (as it now sits at the lowest score in Metacritic history), Blizzard will likely listen to community feedback for changes.

The battle pass should offer 40 tiers of content, harboring free and premium quality rewards.

Regarding fashion, the developers have planned to release unique cosmetic rewards for each season. The skins will be exclusive to that particular season and likely drop with Diablo Immortal’s Season 2 itself.

Blizzard had previously stated:

“We have plans for new main quest zones as well as new elite and side quests. They will always be available for free.”

Hence, it’s likely that the upcoming update, expected to drop in a couple of days, might arrive with fresh content such as new zones, questlines, side missions, story bosses, world bosses, and more.

Community members are interested to see if the developers have listened to all the negative feedback the title has received in previous weeks and if they will look to ease up on the microtransactions ruining the gameplay experience.

