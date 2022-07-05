How to find and defeat Blood Rose in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is filled with some incredibly tough and enjoyable boss fights that players look forward to completing because of the additional loot they drop.

One such boss encounter in the RPG is Blood Rose, Vessel of Rebirth, considered by many as one of the hardest in-game fights. The boss is the source of all the corruption plaguing Dark Wood, and that is exactly where adventurers will be able to find it.

The encounter can be started after users move past the Sanguine Ruines in the Dark Wood. There will be a small path on the map located to the west, which will lead adventurers to the lair of Blood Rose.

The boss will have two phases in the fight, along with some potent attacks that must be avoided. It will deal a significant amount of damage to gamers and even kill them if they are not careful.

Today’s guide will go over some tips and tricks for the Blood Rose encounter in Diablo Immortal and how readers can make the fight significantly easier for themselves.

Defeating Blood Rose, Vessel of Rebirth, in Diablo Immortal is no easy task

Blood Rose appears as both a story boss as well as a world boss. However, it’s the latter that players are having the most trouble with. Although the story mode Blood Rose will have the same set of moves as a world boss, its total HP poll is significantly nerfed.

That is not the case as a world boss, and the higher health poses quite a threat for users, especially if their gear is not aptly prepared for the fight.

Hence, to be able to defeat the Blood Rose as a world boss, they are advised to:

Invite a few other friends from their list to help them out. As a world boss, Blood Rose will boast a massive health pool of seven million. However, that will depend on the difficulty settings of the game as well. Hence, gamers can either invite their friends to help with the fight or ask others on the server via the world chat who will play the role of the good samaritan.

While it’s possible to beat the boss alone, it’s tough to do so without the proper gear. Character level will play a factor here, and players should at least be level 50 with the correct gear score for the level and difficulty before they even think of attempting the fight.

When the fight begins, users will notice that Blood Rose likes to shoot sweeping beams and rely on projectile attacks more than go into melee combat. It will also summon Dark Creepers that will shoot spikes and even heal themselves by leeching the life away from anyone who stands in the red circle. Gamers are advised to keep their distance, dodge the projectiles, and stay out of the red circle in any way necessary.

One trick for dodging the projectile beams will be to stand at the left edge of the arena. If players are not confident in their dodging skills, they can very well employ this strategy and stand at the very edge, where the attack hitbox will expire before reaching them.

The Blood Rose encounter can feel unmanageable at first for Diablo Immortal users. However, with a bit of patience and practice, adventurers can get a much better grasp of its movesets. By dodging the projectiles at the right time and with multiple gamers attacking the enemy, the encounter shouldn’t be too difficult to overcome.

Story-wise, Diablo Immortal players will be required to defeat Blood Rose as only then will they be able to enter and complete the Forgotten Tower Dungeon in the game.

Additionally, after reaching level 60 and switching to Hell difficulty, adventurers can take on Blood Rose as a world boss to get their hands on some fantastic gear while simultaneously completing Dark Wood’s “Purify the Corruption” event.

