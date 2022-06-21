Diablo Immortal boss guide: How to defeat Skarn

There are many encounters in Diablo Immortal that pose a considerably greater challenge to players, bringing one close to almost quitting the game after experiencing how indomitable the task really is.

One such encounter in the RPG is the Skarn boss fight, which many in the Diablo community are having a rather tough time completing. The ruler of the Realm of Damnation is also considered to be one of the lieutenants of Diablo and will be the entity that players will eventually face by the end of the game’s narrative.

He is one of the strongest demons in the game, who is evidently pulling all the strings and threatening the destruction of the world.

Skarn is indeed a tough fight to master in Diablo Immortal, and today’s guide will go over how players who are still struggling with it will be able to make the encounter significantly easier to manage.

Defeating Skarn in Diablo Immortal

To make the Skarn encounter significantly more manageable, here are a few steps that players can follow when finally encountering the ruler of the Realm of Damnation.

1) Locating Skarn

The first step will always be to locate and encounter the boss. For this, players will not have to do much in Diablo Immortal, as Skarn is a mandatory encounter in the RPG. The boff battle kicks off the end game content upon completion; hence the encounter is inevitable.

Before their battle with Skarn, adventurers are provided with many hints about how they will need to eventually face him in the end while simultaneously giving them ample opportunities to get more EXP when stocking up on better gear.

By the time players reach close to the encounter, they will be tasked with saving four Archangels. Once the task is complete and players have at least attempted to save them, they will then get access to the Pit of Anguish dungeon, where they must be at least level 56 or higher to complete.

After clearing it, players will finally get to encounter Skarn.

2) Dodging is key

When the Skarn encounter begins, it might feel a bit easy at first. However, that’s before the boss starts throwing fireballs at players.

Dodging at the right time is key when it comes to effectively dealing with this ability while simultaneously maintaining their distance from the boss to allow them to outmaneuver the attack.

After the fireball attack, Skarn will look to summon worm-like monsters who, too, will shoot fireballs from a distance. As these worms agave low health pools, they are easier to take down, and the Diablo Immortal Adventurer should focus on them first.

The fireballs will soon shift to laser beams where Skarn will rotate his body in whichever direction players choose to run while spewing beams. If it connects, the leaser deals a massive amount of damage and can take out players in the blink of an eye.

The trick here is to move clockwise or counterclockwise till the direction of the rotation is decided, after which Diablo Immortal adventurers will be required to stick to that movement. Dodging is key in the initial portion of the encounter, along with memorizing Skarn’s attack patterns.

3) Immortal Guardian Visions can be disruptive

Once Skarn reaches 2/3rds HP, he will begin the next phase of the encounter, where he will disappear and summon Immortal Guardian Visions of the same class as that of the Diablo Immortal Adventurer.

While taking down their respective classes might not be too difficult a task, the Monk and the Barbian can be a bit tricky to manage as these two classes, in particular, can be rather disruptive.

After taking down the visions, Skarn will return and start shooting multiple fireballs at every single corner of the arena in a Heptagon. He will then proceed to cycle through his previous attacks and alternately either throw fireballs or attack players with his laser beam.

After taking his HP pool further down, Skarn will disappear again, summoning the Immortal Guardian Visions once more. Cycling through his entire barrage of movesets, he reaches 1/3rd HP pool.

4) Locating the actual Skarn

After whittling him down to 1/3rd HP, Skarn will then become enraged, upon which he will disappear and reappear with three duplicates of himself. During this part of the encounter, players will get eight seconds to find the real one and deal additional damage to him.

Diablo Immortal adventurers who fail to attack and take down the real Skarn within eight seconds will see his duplicates shuffle around the locations while resetting the timer and refilling their health pools at the same time.

While it might seem daunting to overcome, the trick here is to pay attention to their feet, as the real Skarn will be the only one with a red circle around his feet. Players will then need to focus him down. Upon doing this, he will disappear and reappear, going through his cycle of fireball attacks and lasers once again.

5) Managing resources

The final step, and perhaps the most difficult one, is resource management. The Skarn encounter in Diablo Immortal is rather long, and players might find themselves in a deficit of healing potions in the later stages of the fight.

Dodging correctly and avoiding his attacks will be one of the best ways of managing resources, as there will not be any monsters in the arena that Diablo Immortal adventurers will be able to kill for Health Globe drops to heal off of.

