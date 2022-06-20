Diablo Immortal Shadow faction guide: How to complete the Dark Clan challenge and earn Platinum 

The two factions of Shadow and Immortals are in a constant battle for supremacy in Diablo Immortal, where the former keeps challenging the latter for a shot at their throne.

Dark Clans are groups within the Shadow faction who strive to continually challenge the Immortals and check their authority on the server. Dark Clans in the RPG can either be joined through an invite, or one can request to join after they meet some of the prerequisites.

Players who make such groups will be termed as the leaders of the clan and will be the ones setting the clan’s focus on earning XP in the game.

However, to be able to make or even join a Dark Clan in Diablo Immortal, players will first need to be a member of the Shadow faction, which is easier said than done.

The faction system can be a bit complicated in the RPG, and today's guide will look to make things considerably easier for those who are out of the loop regarding the more social aspects of the game.

How to join the Shadow faction and a Dark Clan in Diablo Immortal?

There are primarily two ways by which Diablo Immortal adventurers will be able to join the Shadow faction. The first is to participate in the Shadow Lottery, and the second method would be to get invited into the faction by a current member through the use of Akeba’s Signet.

1) Through Shadow Lottery

To be able to enter the faction through the Shadow Lottery, players will need to reach level 43 first and complete the main questline in Bilefen. After doing so, they will then get the option to talk to the Mysterious Patron in Westmarch, who will be starting the event for them.

The event is something that takes place at 12 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. server time, lasting for exactly one hour at each instance. After it ends, players will get to know if they have won, and the victors will get the chance to participate in the Shadow Mettle quest. Upon completing the quest, they will automatically join the Shadow faction and will get their hands on an Akeba’s Signet.

2) Through Akeba Signet Invitation

The alternate method of joining the Shadow faction is through the use of Akeba’s Signets. Existing members will be able to invite friends and others into the faction by using that item.

However, the resource is a consumable item and will disappear upon use. Players can only get their hands on another by participating in the Shadow Lottery and completing the Shadow Mettle quest.

How to join or start a Dark Clan in Diablo Immortal

Once players make their way into the faction, they will now be required to rank up by completing various missions such as unlocking chests in Raid the Valley or even gaining access to new floors in the Path of Blood.

Upon doing so, they will eventually reach the rank of Apprentice, and only then will the option to join a Dark Clan be made available. Adventurers will then be able to interact with The Unspoken in the Court of Whispers to get the process started.

To join a Dark Clan, Diablo Immortal players must be invited by an existing member, or they can request to be a part of one.

Those looking to make a Clan themselves will need to pay 3,000 Platinum and undertake Akeba’s Challenge.

Completing the Dark Clan challenge and earning Platinum in Diablo Immortal

1) Akeba’s Challenge

To start the challenge, players will need to interact with The Unspoken, who, after exchanging a few words, will activate the Altar. During this challenge, players will need to defeat several waves of enemies in under five minutes.

The challenge is not too difficult to complete, and with the appropriate gear score, players are unlikely to have a tough time completing it.

2) Investing 3,000 Platinum as a fee

After completing the mission, players will be required to pay 3,000 Platinum as a fee to get their Dark Clan started in Diablo Immortal. One of the most effective ways to earn this is by selling gems, legendary gems, or even skill stones at the in-game market.

Selling skill stones is the most recommended method as these can easily be created by getting a simple charm up to rank five. The Charm Craftsman will then be able to extract the Skill Stone, which can be sold.

Things to do as a Dark Clan Leader in Diablo Immortal

After paying the fee, players can start their own Dark Clan in Diablo Immortal. As leaders, they will be able to approve new members and set activities to direct the members' focus on various activities to earn more XP.

When a group is able to rank up their Dark Clan, they will be able to unlock new advantages like dealing additional damage and other quality-of-life perks. Dark Clans are the ones who ultimately end up challenging the Immortals for their throne during a Rite of Exile.

