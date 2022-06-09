Diablo Immortal guide: What are Elite quests and how to unlock them

When it comes to quests in Diablo Immortal, there are several that players can enjoy. The latest addition to the Diablo franchise is the first opportunity that the mobile community can enjoy as well. To make matters easier, the quests offer different rewards that can be used for players' advantage.

When it comes to gearing up the characters, there are plenty of ways to do so. Blizzard has been slammed for allowing players to buy legendary gems, which is like a paid shortcut. However, not everyone will want to pay to play, and elite quests are a good alternative.

These quests are harder than normal ones but offer better rewards. Moreover, players can access the endgame content by playing through these quests. The endgame content allows players to earn even more rewards in Helliquary Raids and PvP content.

Elite quests allow Diablo Immortal players to access endgame content and earn more rewards

Elite quests are one of the four main types available in Diablo Immortal. Players won't have to do anything other than play the game to enjoy these quests. These quests can be enjoyed through the main storyline and allow for some special rewards.

The Elite quests are quite big in Diablo Immortal and often include many smaller ones that players will need to complete. Accessing these quests is quite easy, and they will need to travel to the Westmarch Zone to speak with Taite, the Adventure Seeker.

While Elite quests are rewarding, players have to exercise some restraint while playing them. This is due to the Diablo Immortal Adventure Journal requirement, which a player will have to hand over every time they want to start a quest.

While starting the quests is easy, they take time to complete. These are vast and require traveling all over Diablo Immortal's world. Players will also need to interact with multiple characters and perform mini-quests to complete an Elite quest. Hence, this content is not for the impatient kind but doing them gradually is well worth the investment.

While doing the quests, players will also be able to interact with many NPCs in the game, which will allow them to learn about the lore of Diablo's world.

Not only do these quests hand out different rewards, but they also unlock several chances to take on the bosses and main enemies of the game. Completing those gives even more rewards or unlocks endgame features.

The Elite quests are one of many different ways players can turn to for earning rewards and improving their characters. Leveling up characters has also resulted in controversies, as Blizzard has allowed players to buy legendary gems. These are extremely powerful and can make a major difference in the overall gameplay.

Nevertheless, the game also has positive things that allow players to enjoy the true Diablo experience. The Elite quests might not be the easiest ones to do, but they're great for those looking for a challenge and willing to get acquainted with the world of Diablo Immortal.

