Diablo Immortal guide: How to find and exchange Adventure Journals

There are plenty of things to do in Diablo Immortal, and the core gameplay offers a lot to the player. Some of them, like the adventure journals, might be required by players for the endgame content.

This makes it all the more important for players to be well informed about these items and how to use them. Having that knowledge will allow players to plan their way as they plan what to do after beating the main campaign.

Diablo Immortal has had a rocky start as players have truly hated the microtransaction system. The ability to buy legendary gems in exchange for real-life money creates a massive gulf between those who want to play freely and those who want to spend a lot. Nevertheless, adventure journals can be sought out for free if players know how to obtain them.

Adventure journals are important for the endgame content of Diablo Immortal

In Diablo Immortal, there are different types of quests, including the Elite quests. These are the quests that are associated with adventure journals. The journals, among its many uses, can be used to alter the difficulty of the game's content.

Adventure journals have their biggest use tied to the rewards of Elite quests. Players need to know the process by which they can obtain these journals.

Players will at least have to be at level 60. Before they reach the level, they won't be able to find any adventure journals.

Once a player reaches level 60, they can find the adventure journal in the codex. However, players must change their difficulty to Hell 1 before finding the journal.

Diablo Immortal players will be able to find another one when they reach level 30 on paragon levels and switch to Hell 2 difficulty.

There are a few more ways to unlock them, but none of them are confirmed. This is largely due to the endgame nature of the items.

To utilize these journals in Diablo Immortal, players will have to turn them in by interacting with Taite. The character can be found at Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch. Exchanging the journals will allow players to partake in an Elite quest and get amazing rewards.

Elite quests are not the easiest, and some even require a proper strategy. It is purely endgame content meant for high-level players. However, the hard work is worth it because of the rewards associated with the quests.

Additionally, Elite quests also requires that players learn about the game's lore. The quests will take players to different regions where they encounter other bosses. It's an excellent way to learn about the world of Diablo without putting in too much effort.

There are plenty of rewards to obtain, including iconic gear sets from games like Diablo 3. While it could take players some time, the entire grind is well worth it.

