Will Diablo 4 have crossplay?

June is the season for video game press conferences. Of course, this means more information regarding the long-awaited Diablo 4.

While the recent release of Diablo Immortal was meant to be a way to tide players over until the next numbered entry, this has made fans even more impatient for the new title.

With news about any new game comes a wave of questions from the playerbase. One of the most common questions that arise whenever a Blizzard title is announced is whether or not it will allow for crossplay. This would be a welcome feature given the systems it will release for.

Crossplay is becoming a mandatory feature with the video game market split into many subcategories based on what console gamers use. With this new entry being made available on the last generation of consoles and the modern ones, this feature will need to be more present than ever.

Diablo 4: Crossplay will be available, and what else we know so far

Diablo 4 will not come out this year, as confirmed by the developers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Firstly, we know Diablo 4 will not see a 2022 release date. This has been known since the game's announcement, but we now have a confirmed time window for its release.

Blizzard has stated that the title will come out sometime in 2023 with a beta that players can begin to pre-register for currently.

We also know that the game will "be supported for years to come." What this means is unknown for the time being, but it can be assumed that this means that this entry will see its fair share of fresh content.

Diablo 3 was supported for a long time and was released on the 7th and 8th generations of consoles.

From what we know regarding the previous statement, it can be inferred that this upcoming entry may feature an expansive endgame. Diablo 3 and Immortal feature the Rift dungeons, so it would not be too outlandish to assume that this mechanic will come back in this entry.

For the spotlight question, we can confirm that Diablo 4 will have crossplay and cross-progression. This will work similarly to how both features have worked for other Blizzard games, with gamers needing to have a Battle.net account.

They will have the option to link their Battle.net accounts to their Xbox or PlayStation accounts. After doing so, their progress will be transferred between other platforms to which their Battle.net account is connected.

As for crossplay, players who choose to play online will most likely share a server. Crossplay has always been a welcome feature in modern titles as it ensures no one is left out of the multiplayer fun.

Luckily, making a Battle.net account requires only an email and costs nothing, so crossplay and cross-progression are available to every user.

