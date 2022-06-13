How to solve Diablo Immortal's Mirror Puzzle and get Lost Rune

Diablo Immortal has finally hit the market. This free-to-play title is a great entry point for players who have always wanted to try the franchise.

Being on a mobile platform helps with the game's accessibility as well. However, there are some portions of the title where users may have trouble.

Though the franchise does not belong in the puzzle genre, the occasional puzzle in Diablo Immortal can be off-putting to some gamers. None of these puzzles can give them a more challenging time than the Lost Runes Mirror Puzzle. Finishing it is required to complete the Lost Runes quest for the main story.

Given that readers must complete two different puzzles to complete this quest, it is understandable if they need some assistance. So how can individuals with this quest complete it without tearing too much of their hair? Luckily, the answer may be simpler than it appears on the screen.

Completing Lost Runes puzzles in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal's mirror puzzle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The first part of this dungeon's puzzle is the light puzzle. It is a simple pattern puzzle that players need to figure out.

Though less demanding than the two, they may still need some assistance or, at the very least, a solution to the puzzle to avoid wasting too much unnecessary time. Luckily, it's an easy pattern.

Once the lamps are activated, they will appear in a diamond shape around the player. There will be nine lamps in total. This puzzle is much easier than it looks, as users only have to interact with the four lights in each corner of the diamond, followed by the light in the center of the formation. This will complete the puzzle.

After completing this puzzle, gamers will be prompted to return to the totem to collect their first Lost Rune. After doing so, it is time for Diablo Immortal's infamous mirror puzzle. Though the concept of having a puzzle revolving around guiding a beam of light is nothing new, this form of the puzzle can be difficult for players.

While it is true that gamers can expend every ounce of their thinking power into moving these mirrors into the perfect spot on each track, there is an easier way. The fastest and easiest way to solve this puzzle is by simply walking over to the corpse placed towards the south of the mirror puzzle.

Interacting with this corpse will essentially solve the puzzle for readers. After interacting with this corpse, they can return to the site of the mirror puzzle. Upon returning, individuals will see blue rectangles for each mirror around certain parts of the tracks. These marks detail where they need to push each mirror to.

Once players push the mirrors to their directed position, the puzzle will be solved, and they will be free to collect their runes. While the addition of the corpse seems unneeded, it helps newer Diablo Immortal users with this rather complex type of mirror puzzle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far