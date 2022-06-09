How long does it take to beat Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is the latest entry in the Diablo franchise. The game has asserted itself as a stand-out title from the rest of the franchise as it is the first game of the series to be free-to-play as well as being available on mobile platforms. Like each entry, the game has a story campaign as well as player vs. player combat.

While many gamers play different games in the franchise for their player combat, some prefer the game's story content. With every new entry comes the question asked by many players: just how long does it take to beat this entry? While the Diablo franchise has infinite content, the story only lasts for a limited time.

When players get their hands on a new Diablo entry, they typically expect a good few hours of single-player content to enjoy. The campaign scratches this itch for players as it gives them an epic quest to save the world. So how long will it take for players to get through Diablo Immortal's main story quests?

Beating Diablo Immortal's Campaign

Official artwork for Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One thing that should be noted when looking towards reaching the end of Diablo Immortal is that the game has not reached a finished state. However, this has not stopped players from getting as far into the campaign as they possibly can. As it currently stands in its open beta state, it will take players between 8 and 10 hours.

This estimate is an average of players who played through the game without taking a break from any PvP, side missions, or grinding for loot or levels. For players taking their time through the game and exploring each area, this may be in the range of 10 to 15 hours. However, this is sure to change after the game's official launch.

Aside from the story, to enrich their gaming experience in Diablo Immortal, players can go for the Challenge and Elder Rifts return from Diablo 3. These side challenges put players and their party against hordes of powerful enemies in the game. It serves as a way to grind for some of the best loot the game has to offer.

Players may also encounter various side quests during their journey in the game. These quests typically require the player to defeat a certain amount of enemies in an area. While these quests are far from being solid forms of content, they do give players an excuse to pace themselves through the main story to squeeze out play time from the game.

As the player gets to higher character levels in the game, the need for better gear may begin to rear its head. This is a common method to force an extension in play time for dedicated players. Many players have commented on how satisfying the loot farming is in the franchise, which makes Rifts that much more worth the time investment.

While Diablo Immortal is still in its early stages, players can already begin to grind the game out on mobile and PC platforms. The gameplay for the Diablo franchise never truly ends, which makes this game worth coming back to frequently. On the other hand, players craving new story content should stand by for the game's full release.

