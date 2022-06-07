How to complete Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal

Returning from Diablo 3, Rifts are some of the best ways for players to get extraordinary loot in Diablo Immortal. When it comes to games like the Diablo franchise, players have to grind for loot at some point in their adventure. Elder Rifts serve as a way to make the grind less trivial by giving them an objective.

Rather than requiring the player to play a game of sit-and-stay in a high-leveled area for upwards of what can feel like hours, Rifts are a lot more action-packed. These challenges require players to face off against hordes of enemies to win some high-tier weapons and armor for their character.

What many Diablo Immortal players may not be aware of is where they can find these Rifts. Without access to these areas, they may not enjoy themselves in their playthrough as much, as the need for tedious grinding only increases with progress. So where can players find these Elder Rifts and how can they complete them?

A guide for finding and completing Diablo Immortal's Elder Rifts

Official artwork for Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite what many players may believe, Elder Rifts are not locked behind a level requirement. In fact, there is no requirement present whatsoever. For those who want a more brief summary of the process, here is how to find and complete Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal:

Log into the game

Reach Westmarch

Travel to the Northwestern portion of the city

Interact with the Elder Rift statue

Begin the Elder Rift

Players can gain access to Elder Rifts by reaching Westmarch. Once they reach it, they will be able to participate and claim the rewards.

On average, most Diablo Immortal players reach Westmarch between levels 20 and 30. Once they reach Westmarch, they will need to look for a large statue holding a wheel-like object with four empty spaces on it. Once they find this statue, it will be labeled as the Elder Rift Entrance and players will be able to interact with it.

Players also have the option to invite friends along to help in these Elder Rifts. This can be a great way for multiple players to farm for loot as well as clear each Elder Rift faster, creating more opportunities for rare loot in a single play session. To do this, they can simply select the "find party" option in the Elder Rift menu.

Why would players want to sit through the grind of repeated fights against hordes of enemies in randomly generated dungeons? Elder Rifts are the best, fastest, and most consistent way to earn experience to level up a character. It's also a great way to farm rare and powerful equipment.

Not to mention, Elder Rifts provide a great and repeatable method for farming gems. Gems are staple items in the Diablo franchise as they function as a sort of modifier for players' equipment. Some weapons and armor have empty slots to place gems in, which can be found in these Elder Rifts very easily.

Before starting an Elder Rift in Diablo Immortal, players will be prompted with the option to use a crest. These crests make finding rare loot in these Rifts much easier. Using the highest-valued crest yields the highest chance of finding legendary equipment as well as more Fading Embers.

