How to get cosmetic wings in Diablo Immortal, and why the system needs a change

There's no shortage when it comes to cosmetic items in Diablo Immortal. From unique armor designs to iconic gear sets, the game has plenty of customizable options for users.

One of the trendy items that set them aside is the wings which can add a lot of personality to a character. However, they're not the easiest to obtain, making it quite crucial for gamers to know the most efficient way possible.

Diablo Immortal is the latest introduction to the ARPG series, and for the first time, mobile users can enjoy the iconic franchise. Despite an initial promise, the title has been slammed for the pay-to-win nature of the microtransactions.

While getting wings could cause players to spend real money, it's cosmetic. The game comes with crossplay and cross-progression, allowing them to switch between different platforms.

Getting wings in Diablo Immortal requires a certain amount of resonance

Resonance is a feature in Diablo Immortals that's directly related to Legendary gems. These gems have been in the eye of controversy as they are acquirable through Legendary crests. Not only do these crests require real money, but they also have a gacha system.

The process to get wings is quite simple, as all gamers need to do is upgrade the Legendary gems. They will unlock the first one when they reach 1000 resonance. More options are available at 3000 and 5000 resonance, respectively.

Hence, the current system of wings in Diablo Immortal essentially means that players will have to spend real-life money. The exact amount can vary depending on their luck. However, the ones available at 3000 and 5000 resonance won't come for cheap as they require several upgrades to hit the mark.

Blizzard's system to get Legendary gems has been quite problematic. There have been incidents where people have spent thousands of dollars not to get anything significant. Suffice to say, the current system of obtaining wings requires a change.

To make matters worse, locking cosmetic items behind such processes could irritate many fans. Free-to-play games often include such practices, and the reason is quite understandable.

However, things are already downhill for Diablo Immortal. Despite more than 10 million downloads, it has become the worst-rated video game on Metacritic.

For the time being, users can't obtain wings without spending significant money. Fans would hope there will be a change in the system so that free-to-play gamers can get this item in the game. Alternatively, Blizzard could look to make other options available as quest rewards so everyone can enjoy the cosmetic.

There are plenty of things to do for individuals regarding Diablo Immortal. Different quests can be tried alone or with squads to unlock various rewards, which will help them empower their characters.

While some elements like Legendary gems make the game pay-to-win, free-to-play readers can still play within their limits. There are different rewards, including iconic gears from Diablo 3, that they can obtain.

