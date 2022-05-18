"Fully next-gen experience": Techland teases upcoming open-world fantasy ARPG by former CDPR developers

Techland, the studio behind the Dying Light series, recently announced that they are currently working on an AAA open-world action RPG that will champion a fantasy setting.

The studio has brought on many developers who formerly worked in CD Projekt RED, Ubisoft, Arkane, Guerrilla Games, and People Can Fly. This means that everyone who worked on Witcher 3 will be a part of the title’s development, thereby creating a significant amount of hype around the upcoming title.

Techland @TechlandGames

We are hiring for the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting!

We are hiring for the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting!

Join us now! Are you ready to begin a new, thrilling journey with Techland?

The Dying Light franchise is not the only successful series produced by Techland. The studio has dropped a long list of critically acclaimed titles, including Call of Juarez and Dead Island.

With Dying Light 2: Stay Human being successful, the studio will likely focus on a more ambitious project. This time around, they will explore an open-world ARPG. However, the developers have not revealed much. It remains to be seen what type of fantasy setting they have in mind. The only clue we have right now is the official key art that dropped with the announcement.

Techland to introduce a new IP vastly different from previous games

When talking about the new project, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said,

"We're very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far. Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2: Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least 5 years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor."

Marchewka continued by stating:

"At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity."

Techland @TechlandGames

The endless support we've received from the community over these 7 years has been humbling.

Thank you! Dying Light 1 has sold over 20 million copies since its launch back in 2015🧟‍The endless support we've received from the community over these 7 years has been humbling.Thank you! Dying Light 1 has sold over 20 million copies since its launch back in 2015🧟‍The endless support we've received from the community over these 7 years has been humbling.Thank you! 😍 https://t.co/7jEreI1IgX

Interestingly, the studio hopes to provide a full next-gen experience while providing five years of support and content for their latest title, Dying Light 2: Staying Human.

Marchewka also suggests that the developers have already been working on the game for almost a year now and have continued developing it "throughout Dying Light 2: Stay Human's record-setting launch."

The studio will now focus primarily on the upcoming fantasy ARPG. It will likely grow its development team on the project, as evident by its posted jobs.

Edited by Srijan Sen