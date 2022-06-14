How does the Shadow Lottery work in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is arguably the most social of its predecessors. Other players are seen roaming the various zones at all times. Of course, it’s also an MMO. The game also has many activities and features for players to invest time into.

Players can participate in dungeons, raids, and Elder Rifts and even spend time filling the Horadric Bestiary. That’s just the friendly solo and group content. There is also PVP. Gamers can hop in, battle one another, and rank.

But that isn’t the end of the content, nor the social features available in Diablo Immortal. Warbands, Clans, and Factions. The former are guild-like in execution and value group content more, but Factions heavily emphasize PvP.

Factions are broken into three groups: Adventurers, Shadows, and Immortals. Every Diablo Immortal player starts as part of the Adventurers faction by default. Unfortunately, leaving Adventurers to join Shadows or even Immortals requires an invitation. They are not handed out lightly. Players have to win the Shadow Lottery to join up with the Shadows.

Diablo Immortal: The Shadow Lottery explained

The Shadow Lottery is run by the fellow “Mysterious Patron.” Players can find him in the Westmarch Tavern. By speaking with him at certain times, he may give players a chance to join up with the Shadows faction.

Unfortunately, the Shadow Lottery is one-half RNG (random chance) and one-half skill-based. It also doesn’t unlock until a few prerequisites are accounted for. To unlock the Shadow Lottery:

Complete the Bilefen questline

Be at least level 43

Have decently good gear (not required, but necessary)

The Shadow Lottery only happens at specific times during the day. It’s 12:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 9:00 PM server time. At those times, players can speak with the Mysterious Patron, play the lottery, and hope they get an invitation.

Step 1 : Play the Shadow Lottery at 12, 6, and 9.

: Play the Shadow Lottery at 12, 6, and 9. Step 2 : Check your inbox when the lottery ends (it’s an hour-long).

: Check your inbox when the lottery ends (it’s an hour-long). Step 3 : The quest “Shadow Mettle” starts if you've got an invitation. If not, you’ll have to try again.

: The quest “Shadow Mettle” starts if you've got an invitation. If not, you’ll have to try again. Step 4: Complete “Shadow Mettle.” You have to kill the three Ancient Champions at the quest's end.

Players can now accept the invitation and join the Shadows in Diablo Immortal.

Inviting players with an Akeba Signet

Players can also bypass the Shadow Lottery entirely by being invited by another player already in the Shadows faction. But it can’t be done for free. The inviter must spend an Akeba Signet. One is given at the end of the “Shadow Mettle” quest, but it’s used immediately to join the Shadows faction for the first time.

More can be earned by replaying the Shadow Lottery, doing the trial again, and holding onto the Akeba Signet. In other words, even then, the Shadow Lottery in Diablo Immortal has to be played by someone.

There is nothing players can do to increase their chances of winning the Shadow Lottery in Diablo Immortal. For those who receive an invitation, keep in mind it’s only an invitation. To join the Shadows, players have to pass a test.

