Diablo Immortal factions guide: How to get Shadow Assembly Blessings and Rewards

Diablo Immortal has an intricate faction system that allows players to get their hands on specific buffs and blessings. At the same time, the Immortals and the Shadows are locked in a never-ending battle for supremacy.

There are events and bonuses exclusive to factions in the RPG, with the Shadows having access to Shadow Assembly Blessings as well as the associated rewards. The event occurs Monday through Saturday, where players will be able to make their way to the Court of Whispers at 6 pm local server.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal Wolf City Tavern is the place to be.



What's the name of your Dark Clan? Wolf City Tavern is the place to be.What's the name of your Dark Clan? https://t.co/H47yndhUTR

However, to be able to participate, adventurers must first be a part of the Shadow faction in the game. Only then will they be able to be a part of the event and be eligible to acquire four Blessings and claim all of the rewards.

The Shadow Assembly event can be a bit complicated for newer players who are still not used to the faction system that Diablo Immortal has to offer. Hence, today’s guide will look to go over how players can participate in the event and get their hands on the Blessings and the rewards.

Joining the Shadow Faction in Diablo Immortal

The first step to taking part in the Shadow Assembly is to become a member of the Shadow faction itself. There are primarily two ways by which players will be able to join their ranks, one is by winning the Shadow Lottery, and the other is by receiving an Akeba’s Signet from a fellow member.

1) Shadow Lottery

To be able to take part in the Shadow Lottery, adventurers will first need to reach level 43 and complete the main story questline in Bilefen. Once the pre-requisites are met, they will then need to make their way to Westmarch to meet the Mysterious Patron, where they will be able to start the event.

The Shadow Lottery takes place every day at 12 pm, 6 pm, and 9 pm, lasting exactly an hour. Once it ends, Adventurers will then be notified if they win, and those who do win will get a chance to complete the Shadow Mettle quest. Upon doing so, they will automatically be a part of the Shadow faction and receive an Akeba’s Signet.

2) Through an invitation

The Akeba’s Signet works as an invitation as well, and members will be able to give it to a friend and invite them over to the Shadow Faction. However, it’s a consumable resource, and it will disappear upon use.

To gain more Akeba Signets, players will have to take part in the Shadow Lottery again and complete the Shadow Mettle quest.

Gaining Shadow Assembly Blessings and Rewards in Diablo Immortal

When the Shadow Assembly starts in Diablo Immortal, players will see a timer and a symbol at the very top of their in-game screen. That is when they will need to make their way to the Court of Whispers, where the event will begin.

During the Shadow Assembly event, there will be four of Akeba’s Blessings that adventurers will need to collect: Strength, Vision, Sacrifice, and Cunning. Each round will last under two minutes, with a ten-second break in the middle. When the next round starts, players will be chosen to receive Akeba’s Blessing, which they can share four times. Players without the Blessing will be able to receive them by going up to one who has it and requesting them to share it.

As players who have the blessing usually try to share it rather actively in the group, it won’t be much of a problem for those without it to eventually obtain it. If players wait long enough, they will also be able to obtain all four of the Blessings by sharing them around.

After this, players will be eligible to get their hands on certain rewards. However, to get their hands on them, they will first need to open the Shadow Assembly page by clicking on the event on the quest tracker.

For every Akeba’s Blessing that Diablo Immortal adventurers have, they will be able to receive 300,000 XP, 250 Marke, 2,318 Gold, as well as three Aspirant’s Keys.

Taking part in the Shadow Assembly is one of the most effective ways of getting stronger in Diablo Immortal, and the Marks obtained can even be used to allow players to rank up in the Faction itself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far