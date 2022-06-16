Demon Gates in Diablo Immortal: How to find and complete them

There are a lot of ways in which players will be able to make their characters more powerful in Diablo Immortal. One of the best is taking part in zone events for the Real of Damnation, known as Demon Gates, upon completing which adventurers will be able to get their hands on some amazing gear and valuable rewards.

However, to be able to participate in the event or even visit the Realm of Damnation, for that matter, adventurers will have to hit level 56. Also, for the zone events to appear, the game level will need to be set on Hell difficulty, which is only unlocked after one completes the primary campaign and hits level 60.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal You just teleported to Westmarch.



Where are you going to first? You just teleported to Westmarch.Where are you going to first? https://t.co/falm5s8Ha9

The gear and valuable resources players can acquire through zone events will depend on the events they participate in. However, most late-game missions provide adventurers with Enchanted Dust and legendary drops, one of the best ways to scale characters in the RPG.

Finding and completing Demon Gates in Diablo Immortal

Players will unfortunately not be able to force start Demon Gates in Diablo Immortal as the event kicks off randomly and is not tied to any specific day or time.

Once it’s active, players will get a notification and have a limited time to enter the portal once the Demon Gate spawns. The Gates can spawn randomly in different locations throughout the Realm of Damnation, and adventurers will be able to use auto-navigation to make their way to it quickly and then journey on through the portal.

Demon Gates can be completed solo or in a party of up to three players in Diablo Immortal. Hence, after making their way through the portal, payers will need to,

Fight their way through waves of demons till they reach and complete the final objective. There may be some Cursed Chests along the way that will spawn randomly, which will provide them with a good deal of valuable loot.

The primary objective of Demon Gates is to defeat all the enemies in the area within a specific time limit. After clearing them out, the portal needs to be sealed so players can stop Skarn’s forces from making their way through it.

One of the most frustrating aspects of the Demon Gates events is waiting for the portal to spawn. As it goes live randomly in a random location across the entire Realm of Damnation area, it’s advised that players don't wait around for it to spawn and invest their time in other activities till the next portal is active.

Missions like Bounties or even searching for hidden lairs can be one of the most productive ways of passing the time. Diablo Immortal adventurers can also choose to explore around the Realm of Damnation itself, invest some of their playtime collecting Monstrous Essense, and work towards completing the Bestiary.

As the mission is time-limited, it’s not recommended that players do it solo if their gear score is not optimal. Doing it in a party of three can save a significant amount of time and is the more reliable way to complete Demon gates in the game.

Upon completing a Demon Gate event, players will be awarded a fair bit of Enchanted Dust and a variety of gear. Depending on their luck and RnG, there is also a chance that they will be able to obtain a legendary drop as well as bonus rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far