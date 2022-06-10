The Ancient Nightmare event in Diablo Immortal: What is it and how to complete it

Diablo Immortal has a rather complex leveling and character progress system that allows players to participate in a variety of events across the world to get a chance at obtaining legendary loot.

The game's world itself is divided into eight regions, with each zone coming with its own special event at specific server times, daily. These events, when completed, allow adventurers to get their hands on some rare materials like Enchanted Dust, which is vital when it comes to getting stronger in the game.

The Ancient Nightmare is one such zone event that helps players obtain this very valuable material. It takes place in the Mount Zavain region near the Misty Valley.

It’s one of the harder events to pull off, and players who are new to the game might have a hard time completing it and wrapping their heads around what needs to be done when the vent starts.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those out who are still struggling with completing the Ancient Nightmare Event in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal players need to defeat the Ancient Nightmare boss to complete the event

Before going into the Ancient Nightmare event guide, it’s important to first take a look at when the mission will be available on the servers. The event starts every two hours and lasts from 8 AM to midnight, server time.

When participating in it, Diablo Immortal adventurers will face off against a monster called the Ancient Nightmare boss who spawns around the Misty Valley. The monster itself is protected by a shield that deals a good chunk of damage to players who are nearby.

The primary goal of the Ancient Nightmare event is to keep attacking the shield till the monster is taken down, and to do so, players will need to,

Activate the Altars that are in his path, which will automatically cast an Aura of light that will stun the boss for a brief period. Adventurers will get a small window at this point that will allow them to get some free damage in without having to worry about the shield.

However, the Aura will not be emitted continuously, if players do not have access to a particulr item in the RPG. The item is called Zakarum Sigil, which can only be acquired by defeating Lord Martanos.

Players will be able to find Martanos near the Frozen Descent waypoint, and his encounter will get activated after players activate the grave altar. Maratnos is a rather difficult fight however, and it’s advised that those new to the game have the appropriate gear score before challenging him. They should attempt the fight on low difficulty settings if need be.

After being defeated, Martanos will drop the Zakarum Sigil, which is one of the key items that Diablo Immortal players will need to have, especially when attempting the Ancient Nightmare event.

With the aid of the Sigil and the Altars, the Ancient Nightmare encounter becomes significantly easier, and by periodically having him stunned, players will get to chip away at the shield without worrying about taking damage. Once defeated, a treasure chest will appear, which will contain the Enchanted Dust.

