Aspirant’s Keys in Diablo Immortal: What are they used for and how to effectively farm them

Diablo Immortal provides its players with a variety of ways to make their characters stronger as they progress through the various stages of the RPG and grind out the endgame content.

Most of these methods are blocked behind in-game microtransactions and a paywall, which has been criticized by players a lot ever since the title had its official launch earlier this month.

Fortunately, there are options for making a character grow stronger in the supposed “pay-to-win” title, but it will take a considerable amount of time, patience, and effort to do so. One of the best and most penniless ways of scaling a character in Diablo Immortal is through upgrading the collected Horadrim vessels at the shrine present in Iben Fahd’s Sanctum.

This provides players with permanent buffs, and the area is unlocked once adventurers embark on the Legacy of the Horadrim quest line. While in the Sanctum Depths, one will come across a number of locked chests, unlocking which is important to upgrading the collected Horadrim vessels. However, players will require Aspirant’s Keys to unlock it.

These keys are some of the most important resources in Diablo Immortal, and today’s guide will go over how players will be able to effectively collect a stable supply of them as they grind it out in the RPG.

What are the best ways of obtaining Aspirant’s Keys in Diablo Immortal?

The Sanctum Depths currently contain 21 treasure chests, and it is speculated that players will require 377 Aspirant’s Keys to open all of them. Being able to unlock all will net adventurers 573 Garnets, 579 Sapphires, and 677 Beryl, making it one of the most effective sources of leveling their characters without having to spend a dime.

Collecting 377 Aspirant’s Keys is easier said than done, and there are two effective ways by which players will be able to get their hands on a sizeable amount of them in Diablo Immortal.

1) Buying Aspirant's Keys

One of the most direct ways to obtain the resources in the game is to straight-up purchase them. The more expensive way of going about this is by buying 150 of them directly from the app store for $8.99. However, the alternate, and the money-less way is to exchange Hilts for the keys.

Diablo Immortal players will be able to exchange 50 Hilts for 5 keys through the Hilts Trader daily. While this may not seem too feasible for casual players (as it will take about a month to get the required amount), it is important to note that Ibn Fahd’s Sanctum will not be accessible very early on in the game.

Adventurers are required to reach a minimum of level 49 to be able to access the Depths, and as they progress through the game, players can log in every day and just exchange Hilts for the Aspirant’s Keys.

Hilts are easily available resources and can be obtained by completing missions and taking down enemies.

2) Farming Aspirant's Keys

Apart from exchanging Hilts, there are ways by which players will be able to farm Aspirant’s Keys in Diablo Immortal. To do so, players must first get their hands on all of the vessels after they have unlocked the Legacy of the Horadrim questline.

While collecting the vessels, players will automatically get their hands on some gemstones as well as Aspirant’s Keys in the process. Hence, upon collecting all the vessels and placing them on the shrine, they can immediately start to level them up.

After exhausting the collected resources, adventurers must then start farming for the key in other locations. The most optimal places to do this will be in the PvE raids and the PvP Battlegrounds.

Both of these modes will allow players to get their hands on a sizeable amount of Aspirant’s Keys, so it’s more of a preference as to which fans would prefer more. For the more casual player, PvE Raids would definitely be the preferred choice.

