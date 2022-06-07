Immortals in Diablo Immortal: How to join, Faction perks, Rite of Exile, and more

Diablo Immortal allows players to join one of a trio of optional factions called Adventurers, Shadows, and Immortals. For fans who love hardcore PVP, the Shadows and Immortals factions are where things get interesting. For those who are among the elite Immortals, their goal is to be the greatest in PVP combat and prove that they belong as the ruling class of Sanctuary.

The two factions are locked into the Cycle of Strife, where the Shadows are trying to overthrow the Immortals, and the Immortals work to prove they are worthy of staying on top of the mountain.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

This guide will detail how players can join the Immortals, what awaits them, and what makes joining the faction worthwhile in Diablo Immortal.

How to join the Immortals in Diablo Immortal

There are few things more difficult in Diablo Immortal than becoming one of the immortals. The journey begins by joining the Shadows Faction. One cannot simply start off as an Immortal. By joining or starting a “Dark Clan,” players join the Shadows faction, and the most crucial step begins: climbing the ranks.

This is because there can only be 300 Immortals on any server, so that means three Clans are able to be Immortal, and the others are, at best, Shadows.

1) Climb the ranks as a Dark Clan

The Shadow Clans must compete to climb to the top of the heap, with the goal of being one of the ten highest-ranked Shadow Clans. There are several events that clans compete in, with the most important one being Shadow War.

Events to compete in for ranking

Akeba’s Challenge

Path of Blood

Raid the Vault

Shadow War

The Shadow War challenge takes place twice a week and is the most important when it comes to climbing ranks. This all comes down to players being good at the game, though it could also be influenced by players who spend the most money to have better stats.

2) Wait for the Cycle of Strife, then secure success

In the Cycle of Strife, the ten highest-ranked Dark Clans do battle in the Rite of Exile. These clans send their top eight PVPers to battle against the top eight Immortal Clan members across ten intense PVP battles. If the Shadow Clans manage to win more than half of the battles, they head to the final part of the cycle.

Should the Shadow Clans win the Rite of Exile, the Challenge of the Immortal event will begin. The Immortals will have one player that becomes a giant version of themselves and is given buffs to make them overpowered.

It’s up to the Immortal player to defeat 30 Shadow players in a 1v30 battle. If the Shadow Clans win, the winning clans will replace the Immortals, becoming Immortals themselves. The way this works is the winning clan picks two allied clans to also become Immortal with them.

The perks of joining the Immortals in Diablo Immortal

Is it worth it to join the ranks of the Immortal in Diablo Immortal? While any number of players can be Shadows, only the best of the best can be Immortal. They receive several exclusive features that nobody else in the game gets access to, so it becomes worthwhile to be strong enough to be Immortal.

Exclusive features of the Immortals

Eternal Crowns

Kion’s Ordeal Raid

Raid the Vault and Corvus Expedition Events

Eternal Crowns are a powerful feature. One player gets to wear the Eternal Crown, and four lieutenants will receive smaller versions. Each crown has progression and gives a serious attack and defense buff to the wearer and nearby allies. This makes those players incredibly popular.

Then there’s Kion’s Ordeal, a raid that is unlocked by spending a resource named Essentia, which is gained by completing daily goals. The raid itself is a four-team, 48-player raid, where players fight four powerful bosses. Defeating a boss makes the next bosses stronger, adding to the challenge.

Completing the raid unlocks some incredible, exclusive loot and the Blessing of Daedessa buff, which increases the rewards for Elder Rifts for Immortals and Adventurers. If the Immortals fail, the Shadows receive the buff instead. These players also receive access to the Raid the Vault and Corvus Expedition events that other players do not receive access to.

It’s incredibly difficult to become an Immortal in Diablo Immortal, and it definitely involves having the best gear possible in the game for the clan the player is in.

Putting effort into the Paragon system is also beneficial. It requires putting in a great deal of work to be among the best clans, win a challenging series of battles, and then come out on top at the very end (or be an ally of the victor). It does grant rewards to other Immortals and Adventurers, but it’s a stressful, challenging affair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far