How to find hidden lairs in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal has been released for both mobile and PC platforms, and players have begun diving into the world of Sanctuary once again.

Like other Diablo titles, Diablo Immortal possesses hidden lairs scattered around the game map for players to explore. These lairs are small-scale dungeons that can be completed in just a few minutes. They yield plenty of loot for players.

While playing the game, some may have noticed a notification that reads, "A hidden lair has opened in the area." This indicates that a lair is located near the player.

Using these notifications and a few other facts, players can easily track down hidden lairs without searching too much.

How to spot hidden lairs in Diablo Immortal

Hidden lairs will still have their share of enemies (Image via Activision Blizzard)

When hidden lairs appear in a given zone in Diablo Immortal, they will pop up in a set location. Each zone has multiple set locations where a hidden lair can appear.

If players want to find the lairs quickly, they should check out each pre-set location to find the blue and gold particles of a hidden lair.

A blue portal icon will also appear on the player's minimap when they're close enough to it. This should save players plenty of time running around attempting to find the lairs.

Below, players can find the set areas where hidden lairs can spawn:

Hidden Lair Spawn Locations in Diablo Immortal

Bilifen - This region's spawns are scattered throughout the map but are most abundantly clustered in the south and southeast. The majority of locations that can spawn hidden lairs in this zone are found alongside the roaming elite enemies. If Diablo Immortal players are exiting from the Proving Grounds, they should simply stick to the exterior of the map, as the majority of spawn points for hidden lairs are flush with the map's barriers.

- This region's spawns are scattered throughout the map but are most abundantly clustered in the south and southeast. The majority of locations that can spawn hidden lairs in this zone are found alongside the roaming elite enemies. If Diablo Immortal players are exiting from the Proving Grounds, they should simply stick to the exterior of the map, as the majority of spawn points for hidden lairs are flush with the map's barriers. The Dark Wood - The hidden lair locations are concentrated in the northmost and southmost locations on the map, such as the Derelict Timberyard and the Sanguine Ruins. Additional spawns can be found near the Forgotten Tower entrance, northwest of the Cursed Grove and east of the Tree of Inifuss waypoint.

- The hidden lair locations are concentrated in the northmost and southmost locations on the map, such as the Derelict Timberyard and the Sanguine Ruins. Additional spawns can be found near the Forgotten Tower entrance, northwest of the Cursed Grove and east of the Tree of Inifuss waypoint. The Shassar Sea - The hidden lair spawns in this zone are located to the east and west of the Lacuni Incursion and in the southwest of the Chamber of Wisdom. Additional locations can be found east of the entrance to the Library of Zoltun Kulle, southwest of the Chamber of Sacrifice, and in the area where the quest "Wealth Owner" can be found.

Once players have an established route between the areas where hidden lairs spawn, all that's left to do is check each locale.

Players can do so ahead of time to find the areas where these lairs will spawn, even if they aren't active. Once the notification is activated, it's time to patrol the spawn locations.

Diablo Immortal players should have plenty of time to find the lair itself as the maps are smaller than they appear. In just a few minutes, players should be able to spot a hidden lair fairly easily.

