The Bestiary in Diablo Immortal: What is it and how to complete it

Like many other monster-hunting RPGs, Diablo Immortal comes with its own Bestiary, which is a large tome that catalogs all the unique, rare, and common monsters that players find and defeat as they progress through the game.

The latest title has around 104 Bestiary entries to complete. However, adventurers can only redeem three pages a given day. By doing this, they will be able to get their hands on 40 battle points daily, making them one of the best ways to complete the Battle Pass in the title.

Completing all the pages will take a considerable amount of time. However, it's worth jotting down new entries into it, as apart from battle points, the book grants players rewards for every set of Monstrous Essence they turn in.

The Beastiary in Diablo Immortal is unlocked after players complete the associated quest in Dark Wood. Since it's part of the main quest, adventurers must invest some time in the narrative to be able to eventually unlock it.

Today's guide will go over how players can effectively complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal and get their hands on the rewards it provides.

Farming Monstrous Essence and completing the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal

To complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal, players must first defeat enemies and get their hands on Monstrous Essence orbs. Once they have collected 10 of these orbs, they can turn them in and obtain a new entry in the diary.

The Bestiary can be opened at any time. However, the Monstrous Essence can only be turned in at one of the altars found in the safe zones. Players having a tough time finding these will need to look for an "open book symbol" marked on the map.

Players should farm Monstrous Essence orbs to effectively fill out all the pages in the Diablo Immortal Bestiary. To do so, they must:

Simply kill monsters in any zone, and the essence is something that they can acquire as a drop. It's a time-consuming process as the drop rate is rather low, and players will need to kill a lot of them to get their hands on sufficient Monstrous Essence orbs.

If players are looking to actively collect these orbs, it would be best to do it in a party as it will make slaying and collecting the orbs significantly faster and easier.

Moreover, turning in Monstrous Essense will award a page completion at random. Hence, players will not be required to keep track of which monster pages they have unlocked or even go to a specific zone to farm specific monsters.

As only three pages are unlocked on a given day, players will require at least 35 days to complete it, making it one of the most time-consuming endeavors in the RPG. However, the rewards that are handed out for completing a quest are worth the effort.

Upon completing a page, players can receive a good amount of gold and equipment. While most of the drops can be below average, there are chances that players get their hands on some Legendary items along the way.

Completing the Bestiary is one of the best passive ways of getting stronger in the game and something that is recommended that players take part in as they progress through the late game.

