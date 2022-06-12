Diablo Immortal guide: How to get and use enigmatic crystals

The challenge rifts in Diablo Immortal are known for handing out different important things which are of great use to any player. A major fundamental activity of the game is constantly upgrading the gears and equipment to improve one's character. The process requires several items, one of which includes enigmatic crystals.

There are different ways to obtain enigmatic crystals in Diablo Immortal, and all of them go back to challenge rifts. Gears are essential, especially if a player wants to complete end-game quests easily.

A simple way for players is to be on the lookout for better ones, but they can also improve the existing ones with the help of the enigmatic crystals. While there are different methods to get them, all processes are time-consuming, and players should be ready to put in the grind.

Diablo Immortal players can play the challenge rifts to get enigmatic crystals

As mentioned above, there are three ways to earn enigmatic crystals in the game. The challenge rift helps the player cause in this regard, as the first reward will guarantee enigmatic crystals to players. It could take effort and a certain level to clear the rift, but the guaranteed rewards make it worthwhile.

There are two more ways associated with challenge rift, which can give enigmatic crystals to players. First, ranking in the top 10 monthly leaderboards will allow players to get more crystals as rewards. This could be particularly tough to do, but it's an added incentive for those interested.

Additionally, the first person to clear all five tiers of challenge rifts in a Diablo Immortal server will also be awarded more enigmatic crystals. The first one seems to be the only safe option among all three processes. The remaining two are both competitive, and given the scenario of microtransactions in the game, it's unlikely a free-to-play player will be able to achieve it.

Using the enigmatic crystals in Diablo Immortal

In Diablo Immortal, almost all equipment can be upgraded according to the choice of the players. The equipment gains stats and ranks when upgraded, making them all the more useful. Combined with the option to transfer ranks, upgrading equipment, and gear becomes paramount.

Enigmatic crystals are required to upgrade the stats of the second set of equipment. This includes necklaces, rings, and more. The crystals are essential for set upgrades.

Unlike other materials, the set upgrades are costly, and the enigmatic crystals aren't as abundant as some other resources. This makes it very important for players to use them carefully, as any form of wastage could significantly hinder their progression.

While the core of the gameplay is quite positive, Diablo Immortal has been problematic with all its microtransactions. While Blizzard doesn't sell gear, players can get legendary gems directly with real-life money. This makes the entire game extremely disadvantageous to free-to-play players.

To make matters worse, the entire system is locked behind a gacha. This makes it more important for players to use their enigmatic crystals judiciously.

