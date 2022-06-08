Diablo Immortal guide: How to upgrade the Legacy of Horadrim vessels?

There are multiple ways in Diablo Immortal to improve the stats and attributes of a character. Some of this can be done with the help of equipment and gear. These items can be further upgraded with the help of gems.

However, there is another way to improve a character with the help of the Legacy of Horadrim vessels. To make matters even better, these vessels can be further upgraded to improve the buffs received from them.

Diablo Immortal has been in a mixed place following the game's release. While the core gameplay is quite solid, the microtransactions have equipment and gears.

The legendary gems allow any player to spend their way to improve their characters. However, it could still cost a fortune, and it is better for players to concentrate on elements like the Legacy of Horadrim vessels. These vessels can take a certain level to unlock and improve but are accessible to everyone for free.

The Legacy of Horadrim vessels in Diablo Immortal are upgradable

The Legacy of Horadrim vessels provides different buffs to the players' characters. Some of the vessels buff only one attribute while others buff two of them. When a Diablo Immortal player finds a vessel, the buffs will have the base values, which are quite low. Thankfully, there is an opportunity for players to improve themselves and make them much stronger.

Players will require something called culling stones if they want to improve their Horadrim of Legacy vessels. However, it is not exactly straightforward, as the vessels require particular culling stones if players want to upgrade them.

The culling stones can be found in the sanctum depths of Ibn Fahd. Players will be able to access Aspirant's Grounds, and the stones will be inside some of the chests. Players will also require an Aspirant's Key to open these chests.

The keys drop randomly from monsters who are found in the sanctum. Players will need to slay these monsters and then hope for the best. The entire process can take a significant amount of time due to two main reasons.

First, the drop rate of the keys is really low, and can require a grind from the players. Second, the number of keys required to unlock keeps increasing as players go deeper with the upgrades. Thus, to fully upgrade a Legacy of Horadrim vessel, players can look forward to a significant amount of grind.

While the process might seem time-intensive, it is worth it. It will take a certain amount of quest completion before the Legacy of Horadrim starts. Players will then receive the first vessel in Diablo Immortal. This vessel unlocks the process and is one of the nine found inside the game.

These vessels provide permanent boosts to certain character attributes after being placed in the right place. Diablo Immortal players can make them even more useful with the upgrade mechanism. It is an excellent way to power up one's character without spending exorbitant amounts. Moreover, the buffs are added to the character so any changes in gear and items becomes redundant.

