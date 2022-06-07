How to fully complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal

The Diablo franchise has always been routed in demon-slaying, and Diablo Immortal — the latest entry in the series — is no different. Players will face off against new and familiar creatures with evil intentions and ties to the realm of hell.

To best serve on the frontline against the forces of evil, players will have to gear up with powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets. They will first have to choose between six classes: Barbarian, Wizard, Necromancer, Monk, Crusader and Demon Hunter. On top of getting better gear, there are various skills for players to learn and create builds with.

Of course, in both cases, earning better gear and experience is done by playing the game. There are multiple ways for players to do both. They could either participate in the main story (which is unavoidable) or complete side content.

One great example is the Horadric Bestiary. There is more than one type of demon in Diablo Immortal; several come from a single family. In an effort to provide humanity with the best tools for survival, players can catalog the creatures that go bump in the night.

Here’s how players can fully complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal.

What to do to complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal

How to unlock the Horadric Bestiary

In order to start adding entries to the Bestiary, it first has to be unlocked. Players will do this naturally as they progress through the main story. It happens very early on, shortly after players enter the Dark Woods (maximum level is not required).

Players can then follow the steps below:

Step 1 : Enter the Dark Woods.

: Enter the Dark Woods. Step 2 : Follow the main story until you reach “The Horadric Bestiary.”

: Follow the main story until you reach “The Horadric Bestiary.” Step 3: Complete “The Horadric Bestiary” and unlock the ability to access it.

Once “The Horadric Bestiary” quest is completed, players will have full access to the content of its pages and will be able to interact with it. This is crucial if players wish to complete their daily activity of adding entries to the book.

How to add entries into the Bestiary

The Horadric Bestiary is fairly straightforward and easy to understand. As players kill monsters of any kind, there is a chance that Monstrous Essence will drop.

Just like Experience Orbs and Health Orbs, Monstrous Essence has to be picked up. Players can simply run through the Monstrous Essence to collect it.

With enough Monstrous Essence (10) in hand, players can then go to the Horadric Bestiary or the Horadric Altar and “spend” their Monstrous Essence to add an entry to the book.

Here are a few things to keep in mind about Monstrous Essence and the Bestiary:

Only 10 Monstrous Essence can be held at one time.

When spending Monstrous Essence, the page that unlocks is randomly chosen.

Only three entries can be completed per day.

Monstrous Essence does not drop in Dungeons and Rifts.

There are 104 individual pages. If the player is lucky, it will take nearly 35 days to fully complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal.

Of course, Diablo Immortal complicates things by throwing in the nature of randomness, which means results will vary from player to player. So, find a place packed with monsters — like the Shassar Sea — and farm Monstrous Essence.

