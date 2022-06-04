What is the maximum level you can reach in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is Blizzard’s attempt at bringing the popular Diablo franchise to mobile devices, but with a twist. Rather than being a primarily solo experience with options for multiplayer, the game is an MMO in the same way Lost Ark is.

Diablo Immortal still maintains similar gameplay loops that fans of the franchise would expect. These include mountains of loot, different builds to create, dungeons, rifts, several classes to play and more.

On the debut of Diablo Immortal’s open beta, six classes are available for players to pick from: Barbarian, Necromancer, Wizard, Monk, Crusader and Demon Hunter.

Another ingrained aspect of the Diablo franchise is character levels. When a class is chosen and a character is created, there is a maximum base level that can be reached. Otherwise known as the “level cap.” In the case of Diablo Immortal, the level cap is 60.

For those who have just entered the world of Diablo Immortal, reaching the level cap is no small task. It will take quite a bit of grinding, so here is what players can do to reach the maximum level as quickly as possible.

How to reach the maximum level of 60 as quickly as possible in Diablo Immortal

Story continues below ad

Sixty seems like a lot to ask for from players, but it isn’t any different from what the level cap was in Diablo III before its expansion. If players simply play through the story, they will eventually reach the maximum level cap in the game.

However, there is a slight problem; some content is gated based on levels. So, if someone is focused entirely on the story, they may reach a point where farming experience is necessary.

To avoid this as much as possible, here are a few tips:

1) Participate in activities

Diablo Immortal has a plethora of activities to join. Players have to either go out of their way to find them or finish them naturally.

For example, Bounties can be picked up and completed for rewards, which include experience. This goes for other tasks like Elder Rifts, which also provide a source of valuable gear. Use the Codex to see what kind of quests that should be completed for the season.

Story continues below ad

2) Run new dungeons multiple times

Dungeons only take a short amount of time to complete. When a new one is unlocked via the story, consider running it one more time before moving on.

This is also a good way of gathering more loot, whether to upgrade old gear or to break down for crafting materials; both are invaluable. Also consider running dungeons with other players for bonus experience.

3) Defeat enemies in groups

Diablo Immortal has what is called a “massacre bonus.” Players will earn bonus experience based on the number of enemies defeated in a short amount of time.

Story continues below ad

Rather than defeat a single target and move on to the next, try grouping together enemies first and using AoE (area-of-effect) to slay as many demons as possible at one time.

4) Participate in events.

As players move along through the story, there will be live events happening in any given zone. These can last as little as two minutes. Don’t be afraid to break away from the main quest to take down an elite pack. However, don’t stick around in zones waiting for these to happen; it’s best to move on to the next objective.

Lastly, players should keep their gear updated as much as possible, especially during the early stages where gear is constantly being replaced. This will make the aforementioned steps that much easier to complete.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far