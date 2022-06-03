The best Crusader class build in Diablo Immortal

Fans of the Diablo franchise can now get a taste of what Diablo Immortal has to offer. The title is exactly what most expect; it has the gameplay and loop of Diablo but is designed primarily for mobile devices (in addition to PC). While the game is technically in open beta, there is a fair bit of content for players to enjoy.

When players first boot up the game, they will get the opportunity to choose one of six initial classes: Barbarian, Crusader, Wizard, Necromancer, Monk, and Demon Hunter.

More than one character can be created (as many as five on one account), so it is just a matter of playing what seems most fun.

Of the six, the Crusader is one of the more melee-focused classes, though it has more mobility than the Barbarian.

For those seeking to dominate demons in Diablo Immortal on their own, here is the best Crusader class build for solo play.

The most efficient Crusader class build in Diablo Immortal

This Crusader class build focuses on AoE damage and a fast, mobile skill. The main skills that players will be utilizing are Draw and Quarter as well as Punish, with the other skills being available for extra damage wherever possible.

Assuming the player is at max level, here are the skills and items to equip:

Punish

Draw and Quarter

Falling Sword + Little Lance (main-hand)

Consecration

Spinning Shield + Pavise of Ten Wings (off-hand)

Collect the Windloft Perfection set

The beauty of the build is just how low cost and low effort it is. Players don’t need any items to make this build work.

Little Lance, a main-hand weapon, only improves the effectiveness of Falling Sword. The same goes for Pavise of Ten Wings. It makes this Crusader build one of the fastest paths for farming endgame content in Diablo Immortal like dungeons.

How the build works in action is simple:

Step 1 : Cast Consecration and Draw and Quarter together. Consecration will follow you.

: Cast Consecration and Draw and Quarter together. Consecration will follow you. Step 2 : Use Draw and Quarter to gather enemies.

: Use Draw and Quarter to gather enemies. Step 3 : Once those skills end, use Falling Sword and then spend all charges of Spinning Shield.

: Once those skills end, use Falling Sword and then spend all charges of Spinning Shield. Step 4 : Keep using Punish until your cooldowns are up.

: Keep using Punish until your cooldowns are up. Step 5: Rinse and repeat until demons are dead.

Do keep in mind that, even while Draw and Quarter is activated, the Primary Attack ability (which is Punish) can still be used atop the Crusader’s celestial steed.

Should players wish to increase the potential of this Crusader build in Diablo Immortal, specific Legendary Gems need to be acquired by participating in Elder Rifts.

The Legendary Gems that players should seek out are:

Blood-Soaked Jade

Seeping Bile

Howler’s Call

Blessing of the Worthy

Everlasting Torment

Chained Death

Berserker’s Eye

Fervant Eye

Since the Crusader is a melee class, players will definitely want to focus on Strength, Fortitude and Vitality (in that order).

Willpower and Intelligence, at this point, aren’t the least useful stats for a Crusader in Diablo Immortal, though the former may have weight in niche situations.

