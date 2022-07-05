What is Potency in Diablo Immortal and how to increase it?

Diablo Immortal late-game builds come with many secondary attributes that allow players to have a significantly easier time dealing with some of the tougher enemies that the RPG throws at them as the narrative progresses.

One such Attribute is called Potency. It determines the duration of harmful effects and debuffs that are applied to enemies in the game. Effects such as stun, slow, and freeze have a much longer effect when the player’s Potency is much higher than the base Resistance that the enemy comes with.

In layman’s terms, the effects of each of the status effects are significantly extended and improved if Potency exceeds Resistance, and the duration is reduced if it’s the opposite.

The duration buff is directly related to the numerical difference between the two Secondary Attributes, and the larger the gap, the more the effect duration. Hence, Potency in Diablo Immortal highly depends on the build a player is going for.

Increasing Potency in Diablo Immortal

The value of Potency in Diablo Immortal is directly related to the player’s build and the type of gameplay they are looking to go for. A character build grounded more in utility and debuffing the enemy with control effects will want to prioritize Potency and make it a more reliable support character.

DPS will not be the top priority, as being able to stun the Diablo Immortal boss longer will allow the rest of the team to put in a lot of free DPS and make the fight significantly easier.

There are primarily three methods through which players will be able to increase their potency in the game:

1) Willpower

The primary attribute that one will need to scale is Willpower, as putting points into this will increase both Potency and the character's base Resistance. The Combat Rating goes up by one every time Willpower is increased, and with the Rating, the Potency and Resistance of the build go up by 0.1.

While Potency may not be the go-to for many classes in the game, they can still focus on Willpower to increase their Resistance. By doing so, they will have a significantly easier time dealing with enemies with high Potency numbers.

2) Paragon Abilities

Paragon Abilities are unlocked in Diablo Immortal once players complete the narrative and reach level 60. This is the level cap in the RPG, and from there, the endgame begins with Hellmode, and instead of focusing on base levels, adventurers will now be able to increase their Paragon levels.

By allocating Paragon Points to persistent attributes, they can significantly improve their Potency as they progress further and further into the late game.

3) Items

The final way players will be able to increase their willpower in the game is through items. Items in the RPG are some of the best ways to improve both primary and secondary stats.

Some items in the game improve potency by quite a bit. However, players must have it equipped at all times for the Secondary Attribute to receive the bonus.

Importance of Potency in Diablo Immortal

The importance of Potency is often lost to players who are new to the game, and scaling their DPS numbers is the only thing they are concerned with.

In PvP game modes, players can get a significantly increased debuff size of as much as 50%, making the encounter markedly easier for the player and the team.

Against mobs, the duration can be increased by up to 99 percent, doubling the crowd control effects and making dungeon clearing much easier.

Potency is one of the best Secondary Attributes to scale into for classes like the Monk, which comes with a lot of AoE attacks. With the higher CC duration, players will have a much easier time in the late game.

